In a period marked by national conversations around food security, rural livelihoods, and youth employment, Arla is demonstrating what practical solutions can look like on the ground.

The global dairy company, producer of Dano Milk, is set to host the second edition of its Open Day at the Arla- Dano Farm in Damau in Kaduna state, the Dairy State of Nigeria.

An initiative that brings together policymakers, agricultural experts, students, and farmers to explore the evolving face of dairy farming in Nigeria.

This year’s edition will spotlight two key developments: the commissioning of Arla’s new yoghurt factory in Damau, Kaduna, and the company’s ongoing investments in technical capacity within Nigeria’s dairy value chain. The newly launched facility, located within the Arla-Dano Damau complex, will produce yoghurt, made entirely from fresh milk sourced directly from both the Arla-Dano Farm and local Damau farms, with no added milk powder or preservatives. The move marks a significant step in Nigeria’s drive toward local milk processing and backward integration.

For Nigeria, where a large percentage of dairy demand is met through imports, the development underscores the importance of private-sector investment in achieving food self-sufficiency. But beyond infrastructure, Arla is also drawing attention to another critical issue, the shortage of skilled talent in modern dairy farming.

Despite growing interest in agriculture, many graduates and farmworkers lack the technical expertise required to operate advanced dairy systems. To address this gap, Arla continues to open its doors to agricultural institutions and students, offering opportunities to observe and learn from live farm operations. The Open Day serves as an extension of this mission, enabling participants to engage directly with farm managers, veterinarians, and production specialists on topics such as animal welfare, feed optimisation, and sustainable milk production.

Speaking ahead of the event, Peder Pedersen, Managing Director of Arla Foods Nigeria, explained: “Investing in people is just as important as investing in agriculture. The Open Day provides a space for knowledge sharing, for farmers, students, relevant stakeholders and policymakers to see how innovation and local participation can shape a stronger dairy future for Nigeria.”

Snorri Sigurdsson, Raw milk production Senior Manager, Arla Nigeria said: “Having spent decades in dairy farming, I see this Open Day as an opportunity to demystify modern dairy systems and show that technical excellence is within reach. With our new yoghurt facility now part of the ecosystem, the farm is evolving beyond milk production into a hub for innovation, skills transfer, and sustainable growth.”

The Arla-Dano Farm houses hundreds of both imported and locally bred Holstein-Friesland cattle and features modern milking, cooling, and feed systems designed to improve productivity while maintaining high animal welfare standards.

Over the years, Arla’s partnerships have helped to train local farmers in modern dairy techniques, improving milk yields and enabling smallholders to participate more competitively in formal value chains. The company’s work in Kaduna continues to demonstrate how commercial and community objectives can align to drive long-term agricultural transformation.

As Nigeria works towards building a resilient and inclusive food economy, the Open Day stands as a reminder that sustainable progress depends not only on policy frameworks but on tangible examples of innovation, skill-building, and collaboration, the kind that can turn ambition into action on Nigerian soil.