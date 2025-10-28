The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it will file for the forfeiture of Proxy Night Club, Victoria Island, Lagos, following a raid that uncovered a large-scale drug party at the facility over the weekend.

The agency disclosed this in a statement issued by Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja, warning nightclub operators and fun seekers against organizing or attending drug-related events.

“While the Agency will intensify surveillance and apply the full force of the law against perpetrators, owners of properties, hotels, and event centres found to be knowingly hosting such illegal activities risk the confiscation and forfeiture of their assets to the Federal Government.

“Those held in custody in the ongoing case will face prosecution, while we will file for forfeiture of the property, Proxy Night Club, in which the drugs were found, ”they stated.

Backstory

On Sunday, October 26, 2025, the NDLEA confirmed the arrest of Lagos socialite, Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu, popularly known as Pretty Mike, alongside over 100 guests during a midnight raid at Proxy Night Club in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The operation followed intelligence reports that a drug party was being held at the club. NDLEA operatives, who had been deployed undercover, arrived at the venue around 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 25, and monitored activities until 3 a.m. on Sunday when the raid took place.

During the operation, the agency recovered cartons of illicit substances, including Loud and laughing gas, from suspects at the party and the club’s store.

The NDLEA said the raid was conducted in line with its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and all those arrested were taken into custody for screening to determine their level of involvement

What they stated

The agency said drug parties are criminal acts that violate the NDLEA Act and will attract severe penalties.

“Any gathering organized for the purpose of consuming, distributing, or abusing illicit substances is an act of criminality. These ‘drug parties’ contravene the explicit provisions of the NDLEA Act and will be treated as serious narcotic offences,” the agency said.

It described the event as a brazen display of illegality, noting that organizers had the audacity to produce and circulate flyers inviting fun seekers to come together to commit crime, an act that not only constitutes an incitement to commit crime but equally an affront to the law enforcement capabilities of the country if condoned.

The agency added that all attendees initially arrested were later profiled, addressed, counselled and released within hours in custody, in line with best global practices, while the two principal suspects: Pretty Mike and his manager, Joachin Millary remain in custody following the seizure of 384.882 kilograms of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis and other substances from the club’s store.

NDLEA calls for public vigilance

The NDLEA urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and support its efforts to combat drug abuse, which it described as a growing threat to the nation’s youth and public health.

It appealed to all patriotic Nigerians, parents, religious and community leaders, as well as concerned citizens to be vigilant, report such activities, and partner with the NDLEA in combating this threat to national well-being.