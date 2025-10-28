Cadbury Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs. Folake Ogundipe as Executive Director on its Board, effective October 27, 2025.

The company disclosed this in a notice filed with the Nigerian Exchange, informing the Exchange and the investing public of the development.

In its statement, the Board stated, “We warmly welcome Mrs. Folake Ogundipe and wish her success in her new role.”

As revealed by the company, Mrs. Ogundipe brings extensive experience from senior finance leadership roles across the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), financial services, and oil and gas sectors.

About Mrs. Folake Ogundipe

Mrs. Folake Ogundipe holds a Master’s degree in Management from the University of Leicester and a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Obafemi Awolowo University.

She is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA).

With over two decades of experience in finance and business management, Mrs. Folake Ogundipe has worked across multiple sectors, including fast-moving consumer goods, energy services, and consulting.

Her career spans roles focused on financial planning, reporting, operational management, and corporate governance.

Before joining Cadbury Nigeria Plc, she held senior positions such as Executive Director, Finance at Unilever Nigeria Plc; Chief Financial Officer at PES Group (Energy Services Company); and Financial Controller at Nigerdock Nigeria Ltd. She also worked with Subsea7 S.A. UK, Phillips Consulting Ltd, and Investment Banking & Trust Company (IBTC) Limited.

Current board structure

Following the appointment of Mrs. Folake Ogundipe, Cadbury Nigeria Plc announced the updated composition of its Board of Directors. The structure reflects a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors.

The Board is currently chaired by Mr. Adedotun Sulaiman, MFR, with Mrs. Oyeyimika Adeboye serving as Managing Director.

Other members include Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, Mr. Sunil Parthasarathy, and Mr. Abhiroop Chuckarbutty, who serve as Non-Executive Directors.

Also on the Board are Mrs. Kofo Akinkugbe, OON, and Ms. Olubunmi Lawson, who both serve as Independent Non-Executive Directors.

The newly appointed Mrs. Folake Ogundipe joins as Executive Director, completing the current Board composition.

Cadbury Nigeria Plc has enjoyed strong bullish sentiment in the Nigerian stock market so far in 2025, with its share price up over 223% year-to-date and a trading volume exceeding 361 million shares.

In Q2 2025 financials, Cadbury Nigeria Plc rebounded with a pretax profit of N5.9 billion, marking a sharp turnaround from the N3.4 billion loss recorded in the same period last year.