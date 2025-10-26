The Nigerian All-Share Index ended the trading week of October 24, 2025, on a strong note, advancing by 6,667.41 points to close at 155,645.05, driven largely by gains in Aradel, BUA Cement, Dangote Cement, MTN, and Lafarge.

This represents a solid 4.48% weekly increase from the previous close of 148,977.64, lifting the month-to-date performance to 9.06% and marking the first time in history that the index has crossed both the 150,000 and 155,000 levels.

Trading activity was upbeat, with 3.6 billion shares exchanged during the week, compared to 2.4 billion shares in the previous week.

Market capitalization also grew to N98.7 trillion from N94.5 trillion of the prior week, inching closer to the N100 trillion milestone.

A total of 44 equities gained in price, lower than the 52 recorded the previous week, while 49 equities declined, higher than 41 previously. Meanwhile, 53 equities remained unchanged.

Year to date, the All-Share Index has posted an impressive gain of 51.22%.

Market overview

The Nigerian All-Share Index stayed in the green throughout the week ended October 24, 2025.

It kicked off with a 963-point gain on Monday and broke through the 150,000 level by Tuesday.

Bullish momentum strengthened on Wednesday with a 2,279-point rise, and by Friday, the index had surpassed 155,000.

Key Highlights

The NGX Premium Index gained strongly, advancing 6.21%, boosted by a 10.83% jump in Dangote Cement, MTN’s 8.56% gain, Lafarge up 7.01%, and a 1.75% rise in FirstHoldco.

NGX 30 Index rose 4.66%, while the NGX Main Board Index gained 3.56%.

Sectoral performance

The top-performing sector was the NGX Industrial Goods Index, driven by a 12.5% jump in BUA Cement, a 10.83% gain in Dangote Cement, and under 10% advances in Lafarge, Berger Paints, and Chemical and Allied Products.

Following closely was the NGX Oil and Gas Index, which surged 9.13%, supported by a 25.2% jump in Aradel.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index gained 3.94%, led by a 14.19% increase in PZ Cussons.

On the downside, the NGX Banking and NGX Insurance indices each slipped, falling 1.35% and 1.10% respectively.

Top gainers

Leading the pack was ASO SAVINGS AND LOANS PLC, which soared 32.00% week-to-date to N0.66, marking a standout performance. ARADEL HOLDINGS PLC followed closely with a 25.20% gain to N790.00.

Other major gainers included:

EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC: up 19.73% to N57.95

PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC: up 14.19% to N44.65

NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC: up 12.77% to N113.90

BUA CEMENT PLC: up 12.50% to N180.00

DANGOTE CEMENT PLC: up 10.83% to N665.00

SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC: up 10.49% to N99.50

SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC: up 9.52% to N3.91

MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC: up 8.56% to N515.0

Top losers

On the flip side, LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC led the laggards, shedding 10.89% week-to-date to N4.01. JULI PLC followed with a 9.94% drop to N8.06.

Other notable decliners were:

RT BRISCOE PLC: down 9.84% to N3.30

JOHN HOLT PLC: down 9.72% to N6.50

MULTIVERSE MINING AND EXPLORATION PLC: down 9.71% to N12.55

CONOIL PLC: down 9.66% to N190.71

THOMAS WYATT NIG PLC: down 9.63% to N2.72

STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC: down 9.15% to N107.20

REGENCY ASSURANCE PLC: down 8.45% to N1.30

GUINEA INSURANCE PLC: down 8.05% to N1.37

Corporate actions overview

The week was marked by several key corporate disclosures and sector developments:

Legend declared its final dividend for 2025.

Transcorp Hotels released its Q3 financial results.

Nigerian Breweries and Presco also released their Q3 results.

Guinness Nigeria published its financial statements for the 15-month period ended September 2025.

Africa Prudential, Abbey Mortgage, and LivingTrust Mortgage Bank filed their Q3 earnings.

Red Star Express released its Q2 financial statement.

Market outlook

The Nigerian All-Share Index is on a strong bullish trend, having breached both the 150,000 and 155,000-point levels.

If the market is not considered overbought, strong momentum in select large and mid-cap stocks could continue to drive the index.