In this enlightening episode of Market Watch, Olusegun Olugbenjo, the lead anchor at Nairametrics, is joined by Muktar Mohammed and Idika Aja to discuss how fiscal and monetary decisions affect business profits and investor returns and analyzed the latest trends on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

The conversation begins with the analyst highlighting the recent performance on the Nigerian stock exchange this week, which Segun termed as a bullish streak.

However, Muktar emphasised that BUA and Fidelity made an impressive move on the NGX this week which he pointed out was due to strong investor sentiment.

Aside from that, they also examined the sustainability of the market rally despite uneven performance across sectors and address the impact of government reforms and steady oil prices on investor confidence.

Furthermore, the analysts point out the impressive financial performance of Transcorp Hotels PLC, emphasizing that the growth was driven by core business activities and future expansion strategies.

The trio wrapped up by assessing recent policy changes, including the capital gains tax regulations and the recapitalization of the insurance sector, as well as their impact on Nigeria’s investment landscape.

Stay ahead and make smart investment decisions by tuning into the latest episode of Market Watch.