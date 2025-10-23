Smart Residences Limited (SRL) has fully redeemed its N2.5 billion Series II Commercial Paper, reinforcing its reputation for financial discipline, transparency, and investor confidence in Nigeria’s hospitality and real estate sectors.

In a strong show of financial discipline and investor confidence, Smart Residences Limited (SRL) — Nigeria’s new-age hospitality brand — has successfully redeemed its N2.5 billion Series II Commercial Paper (CP), issued earlier this year.

The redemption, which follows the full subscription and settlement of its Series I issuance, underscores SRL’s growing reputation for transparency, credibility, and sound corporate governance in the country’s hospitality and real estate sectors.

Dr. Saheed Odubena, an executive of the issuing firm, noted that the commercial paper recorded overwhelming investor participation, with the N2.5 billion issuance fully subscribed. He explained that this outcome reflects the strong confidence investors continue to have in SRL’s business fundamentals, growth strategy, and consistent delivery on commitments.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr Aliyu Hassan Aminu, Chief Operating Officer of Smart Residences Limited, said the full redemption demonstrates the company’s credibility and the trust it commands among investors and industry stakeholders.

“This full redemption shows we are doing something special. Our firm remains the only hospitality brand in Nigeria attracting positive ratings from independent rating agencies like Augusto and DataPro. It’s a reflection of quality management, transparency, and the clarity of our purpose,” Aminu said.

He added that the funds raised through the commercial paper were prudently deployed as short-term working capital to deliver efficient service across the company’s premium hospitality portfolio, positioning SRL as a key driver of Nigeria’s evolving service economy.

“Investor confidence is high; our business model is strong. We’ve used the funds efficiently to grow our diverse portfolio and redefine hospitality standards. We are determined to make Nigeria the hospitality hub of Africa,” Aminu added.

Operating under its hospitality brand, Gidanka, Smart Residences Limited manages some of Nigeria’s most sought-after luxury apartments, including The Destination, HomeAway, The Glass Residence, and The Residence. The company recently unveiled The Getaway Resort in Dawaki, Abuja — widely acclaimed as one of West Africa’s premier luxury hideaways. SRL is also advancing the completion of two landmark developments, The Uptown Mall and The Definition, both poised to transform leisure and lifestyle experiences in the nation’s capital.

With this latest redemption, Smart Residences Limited has reinforced its reputation as a trusted, investor-friendly, and growth-oriented indigenous brand, setting a new benchmark for financial discipline and innovation in Nigeria’s hospitality landscape.