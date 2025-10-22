The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has called for visa-free access to Algeria and streamlined visa processes for Nigerians.

Tajudeen made the request during a meeting with the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs, His Excellency, Mr. Ahmed Attaf, in Algeria.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to the statement, the Speaker “recommended that both Nigerian and Algerian parliaments work towards a bilateral visa facilitation framework, including visa-free access for diplomatic and official passport holders, and streamlined visa processes for ordinary citizens, business leaders, students, researchers, and cultural exchanges.”

Nigeria–Algeria Visa Policy Review

At the meeting, Tajudeen called for a review of the visa policy between Nigeria and Algeria to foster stronger bilateral relations between the two African nations.

Referencing the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), the Speaker urged the removal of legislative barriers to trade, such as customs duties and visa challenges faced by businesspeople.

The Speaker recalled that when Minister Attaf met with Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, earlier in August, both parties agreed to strengthen diplomatic relations through the revitalisation of the Binational Commission to advance strategic cooperation between the two nations.

Speaker Abbas “suggested that the parliaments of both countries should strategise on how to fast-track the revival of this Commission to provide a structured framework for sustained bilateral cooperation.”

He also noted that the construction of a new Nigerian Embassy chancery in Algiers would demonstrate Nigeria’s commitment to improving relations and providing better consular services.

Speaker Abbas further assured Algeria of Nigeria’s legislative support and commitment to the successful completion of the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline Project, adding that Nigeria would mobilise support from other West African parliaments whose countries are involved in the project.

Strengthening Parliamentary Cooperation

According to Algeria’s news outlet, Al24, the Algerian Ministry confirmed Tajudeen’s official visit to Algeria.

The meeting reportedly provided both parties an opportunity to “review the various aspects of the fraternal and cooperative relations between Algeria and Nigeria.”

The Algerian side stated that both countries examined ways their legislative institutions could contribute to joint efforts aimed at giving these relations greater momentum—particularly through the activation of parliamentary diplomacy mechanisms and support for implementing strategic regional integration projects.

What You Should Know