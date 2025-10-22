The Lagos Angel Network (LAN), in partnership with the African Angel Academy (AAA) and with support from the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), today officially launched the Lagos Angel Fellowship Program.

The landmark event, held at the UNDP Office in Lagos, marks a significant step towards expanding and professionalizing Nigeria’s angel investment community.

The Lagos Angel Fellowship is a fully funded, six-week flagship initiative designed to provide a structured pathway for seasoned professionals to build confidence, sharpen their investment skills, and join a pan-African network of active angel investors. The program aims to bridge the gap between capital and innovation by equipping a new cohort of investors with the tools to confidently fund Nigeria’s most promising startups.

“The launch of the Lagos Angel Fellowship is a pivotal moment for our ecosystem,” said Dr. Solomon King, Executive Director of Lagos Angel Network. “By systematically training and onboarding new angel investors, we are not just increasing the pool of capital; we are building a more sophisticated, connected, and impact-driven investment community that can propel Nigerian entrepreneurs to global success.” \

Running from November 6th to December 11th, 2025, the Fellowship will follow a blended learning model, combining the African Angel Academy’s proven curriculum with critical Nigerian market insights. Fellows will engage through self-paced video modules, live Q&A sessions with leading African investors, themed masterclasses on local deal experiences, and networking sessions with peers and portfolio founders.

Core modules of the curriculum include:

Introduction to Angel Investing

Deal Structuring & Syndication

Valuation in Emerging Markets

Negotiations & Exits

Investing in Tech & Non-Tech Deals

“The African Angel Academy is thrilled to partner with LAN and RVO on this transformative program,” said Fiona Kiruja, Program Manager for AAA. “Our mission is to unlock investment potential across the continent, and this fellowship is a perfect vehicle to do just that in one of Africa’s most dynamic markets. We are creating a pipeline of informed, strategic angels ready to back the next generation of African founders.”

Yemi Keri, Board Chair of the Lagos Angel Network, noted, “This fellowship represents a new chapter for Nigeria’s investment landscape. By equipping professionals with practical tools and mentorship, we’re cultivating a new generation of investors who will back ideas that can redefine industries and drive inclusive economic growth.”

Speaking on behalf of the Netherlands, Michel Deelen, Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, added, “We are proud to support this initiative through the Netherlands Enterprise Agency. The Lagos Angel Fellowship is a shining example of how partnerships between governments, private investors, and development agencies can foster innovation and entrepreneurship across borders.”

Dele Badejo, Lead of the LAN Investment Committee, also remarked, “Our goal is to strengthen investor confidence and structure. By formalizing how angels learn, connect, and invest, we’re setting the stage for more transparent, impactful, and scalable investments in Nigerian startups.”

The program is tailored for experienced professionals, network builders, and impact-driven individuals who are ready to actively invest. Upon completion, fellows will be formally onboarded as members of the Lagos Angel Network, gain access to a curated pipeline of startups, and join a pan-African network of over 800 trained investors.

Notable attendees at the launch event included Sonia Fajusigbe, Country Director of Orange Corners, and Fadilah Tchoumba, CEO of the African Business Angel Network (ABAN), both of whom commended the initiative as a strong signal of Nigeria’s growing innovation ecosystem.

About the Partners

Lagos Angel Network (LAN):

Nigeria’s leading community of business angels, dedicated to funding and mentoring high-potential early-stage startups.

African Angel Academy (AAA):

Africa’s premier platform for training and connecting angel investors, fostering a collaborative pan-African investment ecosystem.

Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO):

Under the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, RVO implements enterprise policy and drives global partnerships for inclusive and sustainable growth.

For more information and to apply, visit:

bit.ly/lagosangelfellowship