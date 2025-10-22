The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has unveiled an integrated ISO policy, aiming for full ISO certification for all Nigerian airports by December 2025.

The announcement, made in a statement signed by FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr. Henry Agbehire, on Tuesday, followed a presentation of the policy on Monday, October 21.

The initiative merges ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) and ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System (EMS) into a single framework, allowing FAAN to standardize operations across its airports.

The policy seeks to enhance service quality, operational safety, and environmental sustainability nationwide.

FAAN management stated that about 70% of the certification process is complete, with external auditors set to assess compliance in November 2025.

“The Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, represented by the Director of Human Resources and Administration, Dr. Loqman Emiola, today unveiled the Authority’s Integrated 150 Policy at a ceremony held on Monday, October 21, 2025,” the statement read in part.

It added, “The new policy integrates two standards, ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) and 150 14001:2015 Environmental Management System (EMS), into a single framework. Through this system, FAAN seeks to institutionalize a culture of service quality, operational safety, and sustainable practice across all airports under its management.

“Management disclosed that FAAN has achieved about 70% completion of the certification process, with external. Auditors scheduled to arrive in November to assess compliance and close identified gaps. The Authority targets full 150 certification by December 2025.”

More insights

FAAN’s Managing Director, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, represented by Dr. Loqman Emiola, highlighted that the integrated ISO policy provides a working document for internal audits across directorates, ensuring all activities are documented and aligned with the Authority’s operational principles.

She emphasized that the policy will strengthen FAAN’s commitment to quality, safety, and sustainability.

Kuku added that it will enhance operational credibility, benefit Nigeria’s aviation sector, and promote environmental responsibility.

Why these matters

ISO certification is a globally recognized standard that ensures organizations consistently meet quality, safety, and environmental requirements.

Airports, like other service-based organizations, undergo periodic certification and recertification to maintain these standards and demonstrate ongoing compliance.

FAAN’s integrated ISO policy aligns Nigerian airports with international best practices, ensuring that operations remain efficient, safe, and environmentally responsible.

The upcoming external audit in November 2025 will assess adherence to these standards and close any gaps before full certification is achieved in December.