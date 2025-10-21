Suppose you have N5 million and prefer a low-risk investment approach. Where would you invest?

Hold your thought because on this episode of Market Watch, Olusegun Akin Olugbenjo speaks with Muktar Mohammed, CEO of Finance with Muktar, and Idika Aja, Senior Analyst at Nairametrics, to discuss strategies for low-risk investing, the NGX market’s weekly performance, and Okomu Oil’s recent profit growth.

Olusegun opened the conversation by highlighting the strong performance of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) this week, which rose by 1000,989 points to close at 148,977.64 points, signaling renewed investor confidence and sustained market momentum.

Muktar noted that the surge was largely driven by Dangote Cement, Lafarge, and other high-capitalization stocks.

When asked about potential red-flag sectors, Idika explained that no sector currently poses a major risk. Still, investors should closely monitor key economic variables, such as inflation, interest rates, and foreign exchange trends, as these can significantly impact sector performance.

Moreover, Idika advised investors to start by clearly defining their goals and risk appetite, then diversifying their portfolios across asset classes.

He added that it’s important to track liquidity and valuation indicators to make informed investment decisions.

The speakers also commended Okomu Oil for its consistent growth over the past five years and its strong interim dividend payout this week, reinforcing its reputation as one of the more stable and rewarding stocks on the NGX.

They ended the discussion by sharing their preferred low-risk investment options for N5 million, namely, FGN Bonds, Treasury Bills, and Commercial Papers.

Whether you’re a first-time investor or looking to diversify your portfolio, this episode will help you make informed, profitable decisions.