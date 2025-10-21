The Lagos State Government has insisted that it will revoke the home allocations of allottees in various state government-owned housing estates who do not comply with the extant rules and regulations guiding the estates.

The proposed action is part of government’s bid to promote the well-being of residents and ensure that infrastructure within these estates remain in good condition.

The warning was given by the Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, during the monthly stakeholders’ forum and public enlightenment meeting organised for residents of State Government housing estates in the Epe Division, held at the Sir Michael Otedola Housing Estate, Epe.

Akinderu-Fatai, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, emphasised the importance of strict adherence to estate regulations, particularly the payment of facility maintenance fees and insurance premiums, which he described as crucial to sustaining the standards and integrity of the estates.

No alterations, renovations without official approval

The Permanent Secretary further disclosed that the State Government will not hesitate to withdraw allocations from allottees found in violation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Government.

He warned against alterations, modifications, renovations, or redesigns carried out without official approval, noting that such actions distort the master plan of the estates and attract sanctions.

Toriola also frowned at allottees who have failed to take physical possession of their apartments, warning that such allocations risk revocation.

He stressed that the intention of the Lagos State Government is to provide homes for genuine residents in need of accommodation, not for property speculators.

Houses leased to drug users, fraudsters to be revoked

Toriola further revealed that the Ministry is collaborating with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and other security agencies to identify and hand over any residents found to engage in use or sale of prohibited substances in State owned estates.

Also, he warned that any allottee found to have leased or rented apartments to illicit drug users, internet fraudsters, or persons of questionable character will have their allocation revoked if such allegations are verified.

Residents were urged to promptly pay their facility management fees and insurance premiums as mandated by law to sustain essential services such as security, waste disposal, street lighting, cleaning, and general sanitation. These measures also serve to prevent risks of building damage due to fire or storm.

He encouraged residents to report any suspicious or negative activities within the estates via the Ministry’s official public reporting channels by text or WhatsApp messages to 0706 330 1251 or via electronic mail: housing@lagosstate.gov.ng. This, he said, will help promote safety and enhance the overall well-being of residents.

The Permanent Secretary also disclosed that discussions are ongoing with private partners to provide alternative power solutions for estate facilities, thereby reducing maintenance costs for residents.

