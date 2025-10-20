The World Bank and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have endorsed Nigeria’s Sector Wide Approach (SWAp) model as a leading framework for sustainable health reform.

The acknowledgement was made during a high-level dialogue on “Scaling Health Reforms” at the 2025 World Bank–IMF Annual Meetings held in Washington, D.C.

The session brought together global leaders, including representatives from the World Bank, WHO, health ministers, and development partners, to discuss innovative strategies for financing healthcare, supporting local pharmaceutical production, and improving primary health service delivery in developing economies.

Nigeria’s Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, presented the country’s progress under the SWAp model, explaining that it aligns government and donor investments with national health priorities to ensure more efficient use of resources.

According to Pate, the initiative has led to measurable outcomes, particularly in the revitalisation of primary healthcare centres (PHCs). He disclosed that in the first half of 2025, facilities supported through the SWAp programme recorded over 80 million patient visits, representing a fourfold increase compared to the same period in 2023.

He attributed this improvement to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which prioritises access to quality healthcare and overall economic productivity.

What WHO, World Bank implied

Officials of the World Bank and WHO commended Nigeria for its coordinated approach to health sector reform, noting that the SWAp framework offers a practical model for other developing countries seeking to strengthen health systems and improve accountability in funding. They also pledged continued technical and financial support to expand the model’s implementation across states.

Reports say the international recognition reflects growing confidence in Nigeria’s capacity to drive health reform and strengthen its healthcare delivery structure. The SWAp model, which pools both domestic and external resources into a unified results-based framework, is expected to enhance efficiency, reduce duplication, and support the country’s efforts toward achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

What you should know

In 2024, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Ministry of Health, in collaboration with state health ministries and partners, had launched a $1.2 billion Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp) aimed at transforming Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Dr. Muntaqa Umar-Sadiq, the National Coordinator of SWAp, announced this during a media briefing in Abuja.

Umar-Sadiq explained that this comprehensive strategy was designed to address long-standing challenges in the health sector, including inadequate financing, staff shortages, poor data management, and insufficient infrastructure.