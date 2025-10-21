The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by a solid 963 points on Monday, October 20, 2025, to close the trading session in the green at 149,940.8 points.

This marks a 0.65% gain from 148,977.6 points recorded in the previous session, despite a marginal dip in overall market activity.

Trading volume eased slightly to 415 million shares, down from 480 million the previous day, reflecting a mild pullback in investor participation.

Meanwhile, market capitalization climbed in tandem with the index, rising to N95.1 trillion from N94.5 trillion, driven by strong buying interest across key counters. A total of 31,522 deals were executed during the session.

On the gainers’ chart, UNIONDICON and EUNISELL led the rally, appreciating by 10.00% and 9.92%, respectively.

Conversely, JULI and THOMASWY emerged as the day’s biggest laggards, sliding by 9.94% and 9.63%, respectively.

Market summary Current ASI: 149,940.81

Previous ASI: 148,977.8

Day Change: +0.65%

Year-to-Date Performance: +45.68%

Volume Traded: 415 million shares

Market Cap: N95.17 trillion. Top 5 gainers UNIONDICON: Up 10.00% to N8.80

EUNISELL: Up 9.92% to N53.20

SOVRENINS: Up 6.44% to N3.80

BUACEMENT: Up 6.25% to N170.00

ENAMELWA: Up 6.01% to N45.00 Top 5 losers JULI: Down 9.94% to N8.06

THOMASWY: Down 9.63% to N2.72

DAARCOMM: Down 7.14% to 1.04

UNIVINSURE: Down 5.00% to N1.14

ROYALEX: Down 4.17% to N2.30

Trading volume

Trading activity remained robust, with total volume standing at 415 million shares, a slight dip from 432 million recorded in the previous session.

FIDELITYBK led the volume chart with 49.4 million shares, followed closely by ACCESSCORP with 42.4 million.

CHAMS ranked third with 20.2 million shares, while Nigerian Breweries (NB) and JAPAULGOLD completed the top five with 17.9 million and 16.1 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, GEREGU dominated the chart with transactions worth N9.2 billion.

ARADEL followed with N3.2 billion, while DANGCEM recorded trades valued at N1.9 billion.

MTNN posted N1.46 billion, and Nigerian Breweries (NB) rounded off the top five with N1.39 billion.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

The Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira (SWOOTs) closed mixed.

BUA Cement surged 6.25%, ARADEL gained 1.46%, while Lafarge inched up 0.37%.

Among the FUGAZ stocks, performance was equally mixed:

FirstHoldCo climbed 3.5%, UBA advanced 2.26%, and Zenith Bank gained 0.59%.

On the flip side, ACCESSCORP declined 0.78%, while GTCO slipped 0.05%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index remains strongly bullish, breaking new ground above the 149,000 mark on the strength of solid gains across select large- and mid-cap stocks.

Further gains in these select stocks will be needed to drive the index past the 150,000 threshold.