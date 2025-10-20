Pathway Advisors Limited won the 2025 BAFI Award for Best Issuing House and Financial Advisory Firm of the Year, recognizing its ethical practices and tailored financial market solutions.

The firm raised over ₦300 billion through commercial papers and corporate bonds across diverse sectors, including agro-commodities, manufacturing, real estate, oil & gas, healthcare, and technology.

PAL’s recognition highlights its excellence in capital market structuring, strategic partnerships, and advisory services, positioning it among Nigeria’s top-tier investment banking boutiques.

Pathways Advisors Limited (PAL), a leading investment banking and financial advisory firm, bagged the Best Issuing House and Financial Advisory Firm of the Year at the 2025 edition of BusinessDay Banking and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

The award was conferred on PAL on Saturday, October 11, 2025, in recognition of its effort to provide accurate knowledge of financial markets tailored to clients’ needs and commitment to ethical and transparent practices in the financial industry.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company at the ceremony held at Lagos Intercontinental Hotel, Victoria Island, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Adekunle Alade (FCA, MBA), described the achievement as a well-earned recognition that showcases the company’s mastery in structuring capital market solutions, advisory excellence, and deep credibility with institutional investors in Nigeria.

He noted that the award marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey toward delivering end-to-end solutions in equity, debt, ratings, and structured finance with consistently strong performance to its clients.

He further explained that the recognition demonstrates the company’s competence across short-term and growth financing markets, strategic partnerships, and a track record of integrity, trust, and innovation.

In late 2024 and early 2025, we successfully raised over N300 billion in funding through a commercial paper and corporate bond issuance to companies across agro-commodities, manufacturing, real estate, oil & gas, healthcare, and technology. Beyond that, our expertise extends to mergers & acquisitions, project finance, financial restructuring, and rating advisory. Over the years, we have built a reputation for trust, integrity, and innovation. Our strategic partnerships and track record with both corporate and financial institutions now place us among Nigeria’s top-tier investment banking and advisory boutiques,” he said.

Co-founder/Director, Pathway Advisors Limited, Dolapo Akanbi-Alade, stated that the honour is a testament to the team’s hard work and dedication to supporting credible companies in Nigeria.

The BAFI Awards, convened by BusinessDay Intelligence and Research Unit, have become the benchmark of distinction for institutions in Nigeria’s financial services sector. Since 2013, the BAFI Awards have stood as Nigeria’s most rigorous recognition of excellence in financial services, judging institutions on performance, innovation, governance, and client impact.

Pathway Advisors Limited is a leading investment banking and financial advisory firm, with expertise spanning mergers and acquisitions, Capital Raising, Project and Structured Finance, and Rating Advisory Services. Licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an Issuing House, Underwriter, and Financial Adviser, Pathway Advisors is also a Quotation Member and Transaction Sponsor with FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited and FMDQ Private Markets Limited. Also, a member of the NASD OTC Market