In this thrilling episode of drinks and mics, the gang was not complete as the silver fox, Ugodre was out of town on official duties.

But notwithstanding, Tunji, stepped up as host while Otunba Dele and Arnold Dublin Green were his wingmen.

They were joined by Akinseye Akinola, the Chief Financial Officer at Figabl, a finance company helping businesses raise capital and scale their revenue in the e-commerce space.

The gang begins by discussing how small and medium-sized businesses in Nigeria can access credit.

They explored new ideas like inventory financing and discuss the difficulties caused by banks being cautious about lending.

Additionally, the speakers debate the volatility and major drop in the crypto market, alongside the geopolitical tensions surrounding the ongoing economic and geopolitical competition between the U.S. and China over rare earth minerals, which is termed as the rare earths battle and its impact on trade and the market.

Aside from that, the crew speaks on the Nigerian economic issues such as inflation, infrastructural deficits, and the national security implications of point-of-sale (POS) terminal regulations.

In the world of Artificial Intelligence, the crew questions its long-term value and the ethical concerns surrounding AI’s growing influence on personal and professional life.

Watch the latest episode of Drinks and Mics to get real answers to the questions everyone’s asking about money, markets, and the economy.