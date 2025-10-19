The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast sunny skies and hazy conditions across the country from Sunday to Tuesday.

The forecast was reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, noting that in northern Nigeria, including Katsina, Yobe, Kano, and Jigawa, hazy mornings are expected, while the rest of the region will experience mostly sunny conditions.

The central region of the country is expected to have sunny mornings with patches of clouds, followed by isolated thunderstorms with moderate rainfall in Benue, Kogi, the Federal Capital Territory, and Nasarawa in the afternoons and evenings.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and haziness from Sunday to Tuesday across the country.

‎NiMet’s weather outlook released on Saturday in Abuja envisaged sunny skies in a hazy atmosphere over parts of Katsina, Yobe, Kano and Jigawa States of the northern region on Sunday,” the NAN report read in part.

It further quoted NiMet’s report, “Later in the afternoon or evening hours, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of southern Taraba.

“For central region, sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected over the region during the morning hours.

“In the afternoon or evening hours, isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over parts of Benue and Kogi.”

More insights

Southern Nigeria is expected to be generally cloudy over the next few days, with light morning rains forecast in states including Lagos, Ogun, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers, Ebonyi, Ondo, Imo, and Abia.

Thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall are anticipated later in the day across most parts of the southern region, particularly in coastal and riverine areas.

NiMet advised residents to exercise caution while driving during periods of rainfall and urged farmers to avoid applying fertilisers and pesticides immediately before rain to prevent nutrient loss and potential crop damage.

The agency also cautioned the public to secure loose objects around their homes, disconnect electrical appliances when not in use, and stay away from tall trees to reduce the risk of injury from falling branches or lightning strikes during thunderstorms.

Airline operators were advised to obtain airport-specific weather reports from NiMet to ensure the safe planning and operation of flights, while residents across the country are encouraged to stay informed about ongoing weather developments by regularly checking updates on the agency’s official website at www.nimet.gov.ng.