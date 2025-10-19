Jeremiah Mayowa, CEO of Jeroid, emphasized the importance of transparency and collaboration in Nigeria’s crypto space during his “Trust Over Profit” session at BlockFest 2025.

Jeroid’s CEO, Jeremiah Mayowa, took center stage at BlockFest 2025, one of Nigeria’s premier blockchain and crypto events, delivering a thought-provoking session themed “Trust Over Profit.”

His presentation tackled one of the most pressing issues in Nigeria’s crypto space — the need for transparency, user protection, and legitimacy in digital asset trading. All of which he claimed rested on the level of collaboration.

The conference, with Jeroid as headline sponsor, featured diverse speakers and nearly 3,000 attendees. During his session, Mayowa emphasized that while the crypto sector offers endless opportunities for young Nigerians to build wealth, it also faces growing threats from unregulated P2P exchanges and fraudulent transactions. “You can make clean, legitimate money from crypto,” he said, “but if you’re using unsafe channels, you risk associating your funds with bad transactions. At Jeroid, our priority is to make sure users never have to deal with bad Naira.”

The session also featured Jeroid’s Product Manager, Mr. Anu, who took the audience through a live demonstration of Jeroid’s latest tools and upcoming features, including the highly anticipated Swap feature, which will allow users to seamlessly exchange one cryptocurrency for another. He also announced that Jeroid will soon support additional coins, further expanding its marketplace for traders and enthusiasts alike.

The presentation struck a chord with attendees, many of whom praised Jeroid’s continued efforts to promote safe trading practices and provide value-driven innovation in the Nigerian crypto ecosystem. Beyond the technical showcase, the Jeroid booth became one of the event’s highlights, as guests engaged in conversations, claimed branded merchandise, and participated in a fun meet-and-greet with the CEO himself.

Adding an extra layer of excitement, Jeroid unveiled its $1,500 USDT BlockFest Bounty, inviting participants to follow @JeroidNG on Twitter for a chance to win.

With this appearance, Jeroid reaffirmed its position as Nigeria’s biggest and most trusted crypto trading platform — not just powering transactions but driving education, community, and financial empowerment. As Mayowa put it, “Crypto in Nigeria isn’t just about trading coins; it’s about building a system where trust, safety, and opportunity can coexist.”