The Federal Government has clarified that English Language and Mathematics remain compulsory subjects for all O’Level students, despite the recently announced streamlining of admission requirements into tertiary institutions.

The clarification came through a statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Education on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

“All students must continue to register and sit for English Language and Mathematics for their O-Level examinations.

“The Ministry emphasized that the new policy does not exempt any candidate from registering and sitting for these two core subjects but rather introduces a more inclusive and flexible approach to tertiary admission requirements,” the statement read

According to the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, the reform was developed to promote fairness and inclusiveness in Nigeria’s education system

“The streamlining ensures that capable and deserving students are not denied access to higher education due to credit deficiencies in subjects that are not directly relevant to their chosen fields of study,” the minister stated

He stated that the streamlined O-Level admission guidelines were intended to correct existing imbalances by allowing tertiary institutions to admit students into specific programmes where credit passes in either subject are not compulsory. However, he stressed that all students must still register and sit for both English and Mathematics as part of their O-Level examinations.

Purpose and broader goals

The Ministry noted that the reform aligns with the Federal Government’s commitment to equitable access, inclusivity, and human capital development. It aims to create diverse learning opportunities and broaden academic pathways for Nigerian students.

“By streamlining admission processes, the Ministry aims to remove unnecessary barriers without compromising the quality and integrity of education,” they stated

The government also reiterated the importance of English and Mathematics as essential tools for communication, reasoning, and lifelong learning. Both subjects, it said, remain key to building a strong educational foundation and remain mandatory for all students.

The Federal Ministry of Education assured stakeholders of its commitment to maintaining high educational standards while promoting equity and inclusion. It also stated that it will continue collaborating with examination councils, regulatory bodies, and tertiary institutions to ensure smooth implementation of the new admission policy.

What you should know

Last week, the Federal Government dismissed reports claiming that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) was no longer required for admission into tertiary institutions. The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, clarified that JAMB remains the legally empowered body responsible for conducting entrance examinations and coordinating admissions into all tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

In the 2023/2024 academic session, 1,635,881 candidates sat for the JAMB examination, while 639,263 secured placements into higher institutions. For the 2024/2025 session, more than two million candidates took the exam, but only a little over 600,000 gained admission.

The Ministry projects that harmonising entry rules and lowering some credit thresholds could create space for an additional 250,000 to 300,000 admissions annually.

The reforms are also expected to reduce the number of out-of-school youths, strengthen vocational and technical training pathways, and align Nigeria’s tertiary education system with global and industry standards.