In recent years, the “Japa” wave has not spared anyone, not even Nollywood. Once the pride of Nigerian cinema, many of its beloved stars have packed their bags and relocated abroad in search of better opportunities, stability, or simply a fresh start.

These are actors who once dominated our screens, from blockbuster leads to fan-favorite supporting roles, now choosing new lives in countries like the UK, Canada, and the United States.

While some have continued their craft in film and theatre abroad, others have completely switched paths, venturing into business, tech, health, or even ministry. Their moves highlight the growing realities of Nigeria’s economic and social challenges and the desire among creatives to find sustainable careers and better living conditions.

For fans, their absence has left a visible gap in Nollywood’s storytelling fabric, but their journeys also reflect a universal truth: sometimes, growth means leaving the familiar behind.

New career- Family Nurse Practitioner Regina Askia-Williams is a name that once dominated the Nigerian entertainment scene. A celebrated actress, model, and former beauty queen, she first caught public attention after winning the Miss UNILAG crown in 1988 and later becoming the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 1989. Her grace and intelligence soon transitioned to the big screen, where she starred in hit movies like Suicide Mission, Full Moon, Dirty Game, The President’s Daughter, and Highway to the Grave. However, at the height of her fame, Regina made a bold move, trading movie sets for hospital scrubs. Now based in New York City, she’s a certified Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes, particularly within African communities. Beyond her medical career, she’s also an advocate for children’s health, education, and economic empowerment.