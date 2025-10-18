Maxitech Global Investment Limited, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing IT distribution and enterprise support companies, has been honored as the HP Retail PC Partner of the Year 2024 at the prestigious HP | Intel Channel Awards Event, themed “A Night of Radiance”, held at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja GRA.

The annual HP | Intel Channel Awards celebrate outstanding channel partners who have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation, and commitment to excellence within HP’s distribution network. Maxitech Global emerged as the top-performing partner in the retail PC category, recognised for its unparalleled sales execution, retail channel development, customer experience delivery, and strategic growth contributions across Nigeria.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication, discipline, and innovation of our entire team,” said Oluwaseun Akinwale, Managing Director of Maxitech Global. “At Maxitech, we believe in transforming technology into opportunity. Our partnership with HP continues to redefine value delivery, expand access to quality computing, and enable businesses and individuals to do more.”

In partnership with Intel, HP continues to foster an ecosystem of excellence by rewarding partners who push the boundaries of performance and collaboration. This latest win positions Maxitech Global as the benchmark for retail excellence in Nigeria’s technology sector.

Building on this recognition, Maxitech Global aims to deepen its collaboration with HP and other OEM partners to drive innovative retail programs, customer-centric campaigns, and regional expansion across Africa.

About Maxitech Global:

Maxitech Global Investment Limited is a leading IT distribution and enterprise support company headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria. The company specializes in the distribution of laptops, computers, and technology solutions for individuals, institutions, and resellers. Through its commitment to excellence, transparency, and customer satisfaction, Maxitech Global continues to redefine the retail technology landscape across West Africa.

