Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial heartbeat, runs on an insatiable appetite for red meat. Every day, thousands of cattle, goats, and rams pass through the city’s bustling abattoirs to feed more than 22 million residents.
According to the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture, the state consumes an estimated N328 billion worth of beef annually. The state requires about 1.87 million heads of cattle (equivalent to 468,416 metric tonnes of beef) each year to meet part of its protein demand.
Despite this massive consumption, local production remains extremely low. Figures from the ministry indicate that only 12,399 heads of cattle of the total demand are produced within the state. This leaves a wide supply gap that is largely filled through imports from Northern Nigeria and neighbouring countries such as Niger, Chad, Cameroon, and Burkina Faso.
According to the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN), the southwest region is the highest consumer of livestock products in Nigeria, earning a place of importance in the global livestock industry. Of this region, Lagos state accounts for about 70% of the numbers.
Lagos currently has no functional ranch, even though the government is working on the Eko Ranch Project, designed to promote local cattle rearing, reduce reliance on imports, and strengthen food security.
Last year, no fewer than 10,000 heads of cattle were slaughtered in Lagos daily, including those processed in military barracks. This shows a big contrast: Lagos eats the most meat in Nigeria, but also remains the least self-sufficient in production. According to reports, Lagos state has a total of 16 abattoirs, of which the state government runs 11. However, many of them remain obscure.
Here is a list of 8 major abattoirs in Lagos
Achakpo Mechanized Abattoir serves the Ajegunle area in the Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos. It is one of the officially approved abattoirs recognized by the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture, operating under veterinary supervision to certify that meat processed there is fit for human consumption. The facility has undergone significant upgrades over the years, transitioning from a simple slaughter slab to a semi-mechanized abattoir with improved infrastructure and processing capabilities.
In 2017, the Lagos State Government made substantial investments in the Abattoir through a collaboration with Charlie Papa Limited, a private firm, to construct an ultra-modern slaughter slab.
The ultra-modern structure is equipped with a veterinary inspection point, slaughter and carcass processing tables with running water, animal skin gas-burning and flaring sections, and separate changing rooms for butchers. It also includes 20 toilets and bathroom units, a 35,000-gallon water reservoir, and a borehole to ensure a continuous water supply. These improvements were designed to bring the facility up to contemporary standards for meat processing and food safety.
Given Ajegunle’s status as one of Lagos’ most densely populated neighborhoods, the facility plays a crucial role in feeding this large urban population.
