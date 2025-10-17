The U.S. Embassy in Abuja has issued a security advisory to American citizens in Nigeria ahead of a scheduled protest titled “Free Nnamdi Kanu Now,” set to take place on Monday, October 20, 2025, in the country’s capital.

The Embassy in the alert issued on Friday advised American citizens to avoid Eagle Square, the Central Business District, and other protest-prone areas.

According to the Embassy, movement throughout Abuja should be minimized on the day of the protest.

Additionally, the Embassy recommends that children remain home from school and that domestic staff commuting from outside Abuja refrain from traveling into the city.

“There may be roadblocks, traffic congestion, and confrontations between police and protestors that could turn violent around Eagle Square and the Central Business District,” the Embassy warned.

Safety precautions for U.S. citizens

To ensure personal safety, the Embassy urges citizens to “avoid protest areas and large crowds, exercise caution if unexpectedly near demonstrations, monitor local media for real-time updates, and stay aware of your surroundings and maintain a low profile”.

The embassy also advice citizens to review personal security plans and keep mobile phones fully charged, carry valid identification at all times, remain vigilant in public spaces such as malls, cinemas, and places of worship, familiarize themselves with emergency exits in buildings, and vary travel routes and schedules to reduce predictability.

Despite the advisory, the Consular Sections of Embassy Abuja and the Consulate General Lagos will remain open. U.S. citizens are encouraged to monitor the Embassy’s official website at https://ng.usembassy.gov for further updates.

Backstory

Earlier this month, human rights activist and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, had announced his intention to lead the October 20 protest, urging Nigerians to join the movement. Using the hashtag #FreeNnamdiKanuNow, he has visited several neighborhoods in Abuja to rally support.

Sowore has since launched a nationwide mobilization campaign in support of the protest. The demonstration aims to demand the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who remains in detention.

Kanu has been held since June 2021, following his controversial repatriation from Kenya. He is currently facing terrorism-related charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

What you should know

In June, the United States Embassy in Nigeria issued a similar security advisory to American citizens in Abuja, warning them to avoid Nigerian military bases and government facilities due to heightened global security concerns.

In the notice titled Emergency Information for American Citizens, the Embassy advised US nationals to steer clear of all Nigerian military and government installations in the capital, citing increased risks. It also confirmed that all US Embassy employees and their family members are now prohibited from engaging in non-official travel to such locations.