The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has raised an alarm over fake appointment letters for its recruitment exercise that have been circulating online.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Nigeria Customs Service on its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday, October 17, 2025.

NCS insisted that it is not issuing appointment letters at this stage of its recruitment exercise, calling on Nigerians to disregard that.

Recruitment process still ongoing

While providing more clarity, the NCS pointed out that the ongoing recruitment process is still at the examination stage across the country.

The statement from NCS partly reads, ‘’The Nigeria Customs Service is not issuing appointment letters at this stage of its recruitment exercise. Appointment letters circulating online are FAKE and should be disregarded.

‘’For clarity, the ongoing recruitment process is still at the examination stage; the Superintendent Cadre recently completed their CBT across the six geopolitical zones, while the Inspector and Customs Assistant Cadres also just concluded their online CBT.

According to the service, the circulation of these fake appointment letters online is another attempt by fraudsters to mislead unsuspecting applicants.

NCS urged to remain calm, avoid spreading fake news, and rely only on verified information from the official handles of the Nigeria Customs Service.

What you should know

Recall that in December 2024, the NCS announced the commencement of its 2025 recruitment exercise, assuring Nigerians that the process is entirely free and fair.

Customs had cautioned the public to be vigilant against scammers who may attempt to exploit unsuspecting applicants during the recruitment period.

Applications were invited for positions in the Superintendent, Inspector, and Customs Assistant cadres as part of the Service’s plan to recruit 3,927 officers in 2025.

This initiative was aimed at enhancing trade facilitation and supporting Nigeria’s economic recovery efforts.

The NCS outlined eligibility criteria, stating that applicants must be Nigerian citizens by birth, possess a valid National Identification Number (NIN), and have no criminal record or ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, the NCS had stated that it received 573,523 applications during the first phase of its recruitment exercise, after it advertised a total of 3,927 vacancies on December 27, 2024, across the Superintendent, Inspectorate and Customs Assistant cadres.

Meanwhile, in a similar circumstance, the NCS had in August 2024, raised an alarm over fake online posts that it was recruiting.

The service urged Nigerians to ignore such posts as it was not recruiting, despite what some Facebook posts would have them believe.