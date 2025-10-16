The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has dismissed allegations by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu that the agency’s regulatory oversight is weak, that some Nigerian pilots are unfit or poorly trained, and that a few engage in drug or alcohol use.

The Authority stated that aviation safety in Nigeria meets international standards and that all licensed pilots are medically certified and routinely screened to ensure compliance with safety regulations.

The NCAA’s position was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by Captain Chris Najomo, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Najomo described the senator’s claims as inaccurate and misleading, emphasizing that Nigeria’s aviation regulatory framework fully aligns with standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Mandatory medical examinations

He explained that all pilots undergo mandatory and periodic medical examinations conducted by approved aviation medical examiners to verify both their physical and mental fitness before being cleared to operate.

Najomo added that the Authority enforces strict compliance monitoring, including random drug and alcohol tests, to ensure that no pilot who fails to meet medical or safety requirements is permitted to fly.

“The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has noted with concern the comments made by Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on the floor of the Senate regarding alleged inadequacies in pilot preparation, claims of substance use among flight crew, and supposed lapses in the Authority’s oversight responsibilities.

“While the Authority holds the Distinguished Senator and the National Assembly in the highest esteem, it is necessary to provide factual clarifications in the public interest.

“Contrary to the impression created, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority maintains a rigorous and internationally recognized system for certifying and monitoring the medical and professional fitness of all pilots operating in Nigeria,” the statement read in part.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu had, during a recent Senate session, alleged lapses in the NCAA’s monitoring systems and claimed that some pilots were unfit or engaged in substance use.

The NCAA dismissed the allegations as baseless, citing its adherence to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards and consistently strong ratings under the Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP).

The Authority said its oversight covers all aspects of air transport operations, including pilot licensing, aircraft maintenance, airworthiness certification, and operational audits. It added that claims of unsafe or poorly supervised flight operations do not reflect the true state of Nigeria’s aviation system.

More insights

According to the statement, holders of Commercial Pilot Licences (CPL) and Airline Transport Pilot Licences (ATPL) must hold valid Class 1 Medical Certificates issued after comprehensive aero-medical evaluations by NCAA-authorised examiners. These assessments cover cardiovascular, neurological, psychological, respiratory, and visual health to ensure operational fitness.

Certificates are valid for 12 months for pilots under 40 and six months for those aged 40 and above, after which renewal requires fresh medical tests. The NCAA also prohibits pilots from operating under the influence of alcohol or psychoactive substances, enforcing compliance through random and on-the-spot testing nationwide.

The Authority said it conducts daily ramp inspections at airports across the country to verify aircraft condition, crew documentation, and safety compliance. Najomo cited the suspension of a ValueJet pilot in August 2025 for procedural violations as proof of the NCAA’s strict enforcement of safety standards.

He further clarified that, contrary to the senator’s assertions, take-offs and landings in Nigeria are manually performed by pilots. While aircraft may have autopilot and autoland systems, Najomo said no Nigerian airport is currently certified for Category III (CAT III) operations, which are required for fully automated landings.

The NCAA emphasized that Nigeria’s aviation oversight framework consistently meets ICAO standards and reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance toward any practice that could undermine public confidence in the aviation sector.