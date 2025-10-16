The NGX All-Share Index closed in the green on Wednesday, October 15, gaining 31.3 points to settle at 147,742.2.

This represents a modest 0.02% increase from 147,711.0 recorded the previous day, despite a decline in market activity.

Daily trading volume dropped to 388 million shares, down from 495 million in the previous session, with FIDELITYBK leading the day’s activity by volume.

Market capitalization, however, remained unchanged at N93.7 trillion, spread across 23,017 deals, the same level as the previous day.

On the gainers’ chart, SFSREIT and ROYALEX topped with increases of 9.88% and 7.37% respectively. On the flip side, TRIPPLEG and IMG led the losers’ chart, declining by 9.91% and 9.87%.

In terms of volume, FIDELITYBK and CHAMS were the most actively traded stocks of the day.

Market summary Current ASI: 147,742.2

Previous ASI: 147,711.0

Day Change: +0.02%

Year-to-Date Performance: +43.54%

Volume Traded: 388 million shares

Market Cap: N93.7 trillion. Top 5 gainers SFSREIT: Up 9.88% to N418.75

ROYALEX: Up 7.37% to N2.33

INTENEGINS: Up 6.05% to N2.98

JBERGER: Up 5.51% to N134.00

OMATEK: Up 4.90% to N1.50 Top 5 losers TRIPPLEG: Down 9.91% to N4.91

IMG: Down 9.87% to N32.40

UACN: Down 6.46% to N68.00

ELLAHLAKES: Down 4.66% to N13.30

JAPAULGOLD: Down 4.51% to N2.54

Trading volume

Daily trading volume stood at 388 million shares, down from 495 million shares recorded the previous day.

FIDELITYBK led the pack with 46.8 million shares, followed by CHAMS with 24.7 million.

ZENITHBANK ranked third with 20.8 million shares, while ACCESSCORP and FIRSTHOLDCO completed the top five with 19.2 million and 16.5 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, ZENITHBANK again led with trades worth N1.4 billion.

NIGERIAN BREWERIES followed at N1.2 billion, while FIDELITYBK posted N942.3 million.

GTCO recorded N869 million, and STANBIC closed the list with N723.5 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira (SWOOTs) showed mixed performance.

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES gained 1.72%, STANBIC IBTC rose 1.61%, LAFARGE declined 0.54%, and FIDELITYBK inched up 0.25%.

On the flip side, NIGERIAN BREWERIES lost 1.67%.

Among the FUGAZ stocks:

UBA rose 0.24%, ZENITHBANK gained 0.15%, and FIRSTHOLDCO closed flat.

Meanwhile, GTCO shed 0.64%, and ACCESSCORP fell 0.58%.

Market outlook

Despite the soft price action, the Nigerian All-Share Index remains firmly on the bullish side as investors likely anticipate the release of Q3 earnings results.

Sustained gains in large-cap stocks could further strengthen the upward momentum of the index.