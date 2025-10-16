This year’s fair goes beyond basic financial literacy, focusing on wealth creation and economic influence for women through actionable strategies and expert guidance.

Featuring top leaders like Dr. Ajoritsedere Awosika, Mr. Olufemi Shobanjo, Ruth Kadiri, and Ayanime Edem, the event covers investments, real estate, crypto, career growth, and entrepreneurship.

Attendees can engage one-on-one with financial advisors and professionals, receive personalized guidance, and take immediate steps toward financial independence.

FinTribe, Africa’s largest financial community for women, is set to host its annual flagship event, the FinTribe Finance Fair in Victoria Island, Lagos. Themed “Level Up,” this year’s finance fair, scheduled for October 25th, is strategically designed to move beyond basic financial literacy and equip attendees with the tools and strategies required for significant wealth creation and lasting economic influence.

Founded by Jennifer Awirigwe, popularly known as Financial Jennifer, a certified financial education instructor and investment banker, the fair directly addresses a critical market gap in a manner that resonates deeply with its audience. The brand’s power is evidenced by its explosive growth, with attendance surging from 5,000 women in 2023 to over 7,000 in 2024—a dramatic vote of confidence that underscores the massive demand for its practical approach.

The 2025 FinTribe Finance Fair is set to feature a stellar lineup of trailblazers across finance, business, and entertainment. Among the confirmed speakers are former Chairperson of Access Bank Plc, Dr. (Mrs.) Ajoritsedere Awosika, MFR, mni; CEO of NGX Regulation Limited, Mr. Olufemi Shobanjo; award-winning Actor, Screenwriter and Producer, Ruth Kadiri; and, Founder of The Elite Finishing School (TEFS), Ayanime Edem. Bringing a wealth of knowledge and diverse perspectives, ensuring participants gain both financial insights and holistic strategies for success.

“‘LEVEL UP’ is a declaration of intent,” said Jennifer Awirigwe, who has built a brand on the pillars of trust and tangible results. “We are not here to talk about money in the abstract; we are here to build. This year, we are challenging every woman to translate knowledge into assets and ambition into financial independence. The fair is the crucial bridge where learning marries actionable steps, ensuring that every woman leaves with the confidence to ascend.” – Jennifer Awirigwe.

The 2025 Finance Fair is meticulously curated to be an action-oriented platform. It will feature a dynamic blend of high-impact panel discussions, keynote conversations, and hands-on workshops on topics ranging from investments and real estate to cryptocurrency, career growth, and entrepreneurship.

The event’s unique value proposition lies in its direct-to-expert access. Attendees will have the unprecedented opportunity to engage with financial advisors and top professionals on-site, allowing them to not only learn but also immediately sign up for services, receive personalized guidance, and take concrete steps toward their financial goals.

As FinTribe continues to solidify its role as a key driver of women’s economic power, the 2025 Finance Fair serves as an intentional effort to build a network of financially literate and savvy women who are not just beneficiaries of economic growth but active architects of it.

Registration for the 2025 FinTribe Finance Fair is now officially open. With early interest already outpacing previous years, prospective attendees are encouraged to secure their spots promptly at bit.ly/FinTribeFinanceFair-2025.