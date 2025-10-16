The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has handed over 91 cartons of expired tramadol capsules valued at N92 million to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in Adamawa State.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the handover took place on Wednesday at the NCS Adamawa/Taraba Area Command headquarters in Yola.

The seizure followed a series of coordinated, intelligence-led operations carried out in Mubi, a key border town notorious for smuggling activities.

Speaking during the event, Mr. Garba Bashir, Controller of Customs in charge of the Adamawa/Taraba Area Command, said the seizure prevented what could have been a public health disaster.

He noted that if the expired tramadol capsules had found their way into circulation, “innocent Nigerians could have suffered high morbidity and mortality, deterioration in human capital, and exposure to unfair market competition.”

What they said

Bashir added that the proliferation of expired and counterfeit substances fuels drug abuse among young people, often leading to violent crimes, aggression, and social unrest.

“Seizing these expired and counterfeit substances is a gateway to combating organized crime, disrupting smuggling networks, and preventing the circulation of dangerous drugs,” he said.

He explained that the seizure was made in line with Section 55 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, and that the substances would be officially handed over to NAFDAC for destruction.

“The destruction of the expired medicaments will be carried out jointly with NAFDAC after this official handover,” he added.

What you should know

Citing the World Health Organization (WHO), Bashir highlighted that over one million people die globally every year due to the consumption of substandard or falsified medical products, with Africa bearing the highest burden.

The Customs boss further revealed that the area command recorded 29 separate seizures within a six-week period, with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N112.59 million. Other confiscated items included 20,600 litres of petroleum packed in 824 jerrycans, 54 cartons of foreign soaps, and 64 pieces of complete donkey skin.

He said the seized petroleum would be auctioned immediately, with proceeds remitted to the federation account.

In his remarks, Mr. Gonzuk Bedima, NAFDAC Coordinator in Adamawa, commended the Customs Service for its vigilance and continued efforts in curbing the circulation of expired and harmful drugs. He pledged sustained collaboration between both agencies to protect public health and ensure that unsafe substances do not reach consumers.

An earlier report by Nairametrics showed that in August, the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone ‘A’ of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), handed over expired pharmaceutical products valued at N3.77 billion to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

He had explained that the handover had taken place on August 25 during a visit to FOU Zone ‘A’ by NAFDAC’s then-new Director of Enforcement and Investigation, Dr. Martin Iluyomade.