The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone ‘A’ of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Tuesday handed over expired pharmaceutical products valued at N3.77 billion to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The disclosure was made in Lagos by Chief Superintendent of Customs Hussaini Abdullahi, the Public Relations Officer of the command.

He stated that the handover occurred on August 25 during a visit to FOU Zone ‘A’ by NAFDAC’s new Director of Enforcement and Investigation, Dr. Martin Iluyomade.

The Controller of FOU Zone ‘A’, Comptroller Mohammed Shu’aibu, reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to upholding the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between NCS and NAFDAC.

This, he described as a milestone in Nigeria’s fight against fake and counterfeit products.

“What we are witnessing today is a follow-up to the MoU between the two agencies.

“This MoU emphasizes the importance of collaboration among regulatory and security agencies to continuously thwart the smuggling and importation of harmful consignments,” he said.

Details of the handover

Shu’aibu disclosed that three trucks loaded with various expired pharmaceutical products were handed over. The items, packed in sacks and cartons, included Hyergra, Royal Tablets 225, CSC Codine Syrup, Really Extral, Tramadol, Amlodipine, Milk Oil Flavour, and Firegra, among others.

“The wide range of these products poses serious risks to public health if not properly regulated. The Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the expired pharmaceuticals stands at N3.77 billion,” he added.

He stressed that the Service remained committed to ensuring the safety and efficacy of medicines in Nigeria and that expired products would be handled with utmost seriousness.

According to him, the handover is not a one-off event, as more consignments will be transferred to NAFDAC after ongoing investigations.

He further assured Nigerians that Customs would continue to prioritise public health by preventing expired and counterfeit drugs from circulating in markets.

NAFDAC’s response

Receiving the consignments on behalf of the NAFDAC Director-General, Iluyomade commended the NCS for its unwavering commitment to the MoU, describing the collaboration as a strategic partnership in safeguarding public health.

He noted that NAFDAC would redouble its efforts in combating the smuggling of counterfeit and fake pharmaceuticals.

What you should know

In a recent operation, the Katsina Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) intercepted two vehicles transporting illicit drugs worth approximately N690 million, Nairametrics reported.

Mr. Idriss Abba-Aji, the NCS Controller in Katsina, disclosed the seizures while briefing journalists on the arrests and operations.

Operatives recovered 14 cartons of Tramadol valued at N650 million and Fragbaline capsules worth N28 million, both concealed in separate vehicles.

The seizures were carried out within a two-week period. Additionally, cannabis sativa worth about N15 million was also confiscated by the operatives.