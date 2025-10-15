The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced multiple job openings across its Nigeria National Office, calling on qualified professionals to apply for positions that cut across administration, finance, auditing, and medical services.

In a statement released from its Headquarters in Accra, Ghana, the Council said the recruitment exercise aims to strengthen operations in Nigeria and uphold WAEC’s standards in educational assessment across West Africa.

Applications are to be submitted online via https://www.waecnigeria.org/jobs/applink on or before Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

The Council noted that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

General requirements

WAEC emphasized that all applicants must:

Be proficient in modern office software and web-based systems.

Possess excellent communication, analytical, and interpersonal skills.

Have five credits in WASSCE/SSCE/GCE ‘O’ Level, including English Language and Mathematics at a sitting, or six credits at two sittings.

Be not more than 40 years of age by the application closing date.

Have completed the mandatory one-year NYSC programme

The Council noted that priority will be given to candidates not more than 40 years of age as at the close of the advertisement.

Positions open for hiring

Assistant Registrar II

According to the Council, successful applicants for the position of Assistant Registrar II will be responsible for the development and moderation of items in their respective specialized fields for the Council’s Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree with at least a Second Class Lower Division in their field, alongside three years of post-NYSC experience.

For specific areas like Music and Special Education, a minimum of three years of post-qualification teaching experience is also required.

Accountants

WAEC is also seeking qualified Accountants to join its Finance Department. The role involves preparing and monitoring annual budgets, conducting financial analyses, preparing periodic reports, and ensuring compliance with financial laws and regulations.

Applicants must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or a related field, or be an Associate member of recognized professional bodies such as ICAN, ACCA, ACA, or ACFE.

The Council added that candidates must be able to use at least one accounting package and have a minimum of three years post-NYSC professional experience.

HRM Officers

The Council is also recruiting Human Resource Management Officers to assist with formulating and implementing human resource policies, managing recruitment processes, and handling employee relations.

Candidates must hold at least a Bachelor’s Degree (Second Class Lower Division) in Human Resources Management, Business Administration, or related disciplines.

WAEC noted that a Postgraduate qualification in Human Resource or other related certifications is a mandatory pre-requisite.

Applicants are expected to have at least three years of professional HR experience, knowledge of the Nigerian Labour Law, and strong HR administration skills. A Master’s degree is considered an added advantage.

Medical Doctor

For its Medical Department, WAEC announced an opening for a Medical Doctor who will provide clinical management, conduct staff medical assessments, and oversee curative services.

The Council stated that applicants must hold a Degree in Medicine and Surgery, be fully registered with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), possess a valid practising licence, and have a minimum of one year of post-NYSC experience in a reputable clinical setting. Candidates should also be familiar with the use of Microsoft Suite tools.

Internal Auditor II

WAEC is also hiring an Internal Auditor II, who will be based at the Council’s Headquarters in Accra, Ghana. The position involves evaluating internal control systems, ensuring compliance with financial regulations, and preparing audit reports for management.

Applicants must possess a Bachelor’s Degree (Second Class Lower Division) in Accounting or related fields, or be a member of ICAN, ACCA, or ACA, with a minimum of three years relevant post-NYSC experience.

More insights

WAEC said the remuneration package is competitive, with salary levels determined by each candidate’s qualifications and experience

“The salaries paid by the Council are very attractive. Point of entry into the salary scales will depend on qualifications and experience,” they stated

The Council also assured that successful applicants will work in a supportive environment with opportunities for career growth and advancement based on performance.