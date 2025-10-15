Nigeria’s headline inflation eased to 18.02% in September 2025 from 20.12% in August, according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The report showed that the food inflation rate stood at 16.87% year-on-year, down by 20.9 percentage points from 37.77% in September 2024, largely due to the change in the base year.

On a month-on-month basis, headline inflation rose by 0.72%, slightly lower than the 0.74% recorded in August.

The NBS noted that food and non-alcoholic beverages contributed the most to inflation at 7.21 percentage points, followed by restaurants and accommodation services at 2.33 percentage points

Despite the moderation, food prices remain elevated, especially in northern states where insecurity and poor logistics continue to disrupt supply.

The latest report reveals the ten states with the steepest annual increases in the cost of goods and services, with a mix of food and non-food pressures shaping each state’s experience.

Below is a breakdown of the 10 highest-inflation states in September 2025, according to the NBS report:

Kogi recorded an all-items inflation rate of 19.5% in September, placing it at the bottom of the top ten. Food inflation stood at 17.4%, slightly below headline inflation. The monthly data showed marginal declines, with food down by 1.8% and all items by 1.5%. This suggests a mild easing of pressures, with non-food items adding more weight to overall inflation than food.