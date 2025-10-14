STL Trustees Limited won ‘Trustee Company of the Year’ at the 2025 BAFI Awards, marking its eighth consecutive recognition and reinforcing its leadership in Nigeria’s trusteeship industry

The company continues to pioneer innovative solutions in trust administration, structured finance, estate planning, and wealth management tailored to diverse client needs

STL Trustees is committed to sustainability, digital transformation, and strategic partnerships that promote financial inclusion and long-term economic growth across Nigeria

STL Trustees Limited has once again affirmed its leadership in Nigeria’s trusteeship industry, emerging as the ‘Trustee Company of the Year’ at the 2025 Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, held over the weekend in Lagos.

The recognition, presented by BusinessDay Media Limited, organisers of the annual awards, celebrates STL Trustees’ continued excellence, innovation, and professionalism in trust administration, structured finance, and wealth management.

This latest achievement adds to the company’s impressive track record, following its double win at last year’s edition, where it was honoured as ‘Trustee Company of the Decade’ and ‘Most Innovative Trustee Company in Nigeria.’

Speaking after receiving the award on behalf of the company, Akin Oni, Executive Director, STL Trustees, expressed profound gratitude to the organisers and dedicated the honour to the firm’s clients, partners, and employees who, he said, remain central to the company’s success story.

“It is my pleasure to receive this Award on behalf of STL Trustees as the Trustee Company of the Year.

This marks the eighth consecutive time we have received BAFI Awards, and each recognition continues to inspire us to surpass our previous achievements. This year will be no different.

What a perfect way to cap off the 2025 Customer Service Week with an Industry recognition. We dedicate this year’s Award to our esteemed clients all over the world and to all our stakeholders. Thank you to the BusinessDay team for this honour,” Oni said.

Over the years, STL Trustees has become synonymous with excellence and innovation, pioneering bespoke solutions in bond and security trusteeship, collective investment schemes/REITs, private trusts and estate administration, endowments and foundations, nominee services, and real estate trusts, among others – all tailored to meet the diverse financial planning and estate management needs of Nigerians.

As STL Trustees celebrates yet another milestone, the firm has reaffirmed its commitment to driving greater impact through sustainability-focused initiatives, accelerated digital transformation, and strategic collaborations aimed at deepening financial inclusion and supporting long-term economic growth.