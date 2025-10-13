The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has warned domestic airlines against telling passengers that ticket refunds take longer than the official 14-day timeframe.

The announcement was made on Monday by Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection at NCAA, via his official X account, emphasizing that airlines cannot set their own refund timelines.

The warning follows reports that some carriers have told passengers that refunds could take up to four weeks, in clear violation of Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023, which stipulates that refunds must be completed within 14 days.

“Domestic airlines NEED to stop telling passengers that their refund process takes 4 weeks. There can’t be two captains-in-command on an aircraft.

“The NCAA regulations are clear about the timeframe for ticket refunds, and it is 14 days. Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023 remains in force. Operators cannot create a different rule in this regard,” the statement read in part.

Passengers who experience delays in refunds are advised to forward communications from airlines to michael.achimugu@ncaa.gov.ng, ifueko.abdulmalik@ncaa.gov.ng, and cpd@ncaa.gov.ng. The NCAA stated that misleading passengers with longer refund timelines undermines regulatory authority and is unfair to consumers.

What you should know

To understand what Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations says about ticket refunds and reimbursements, Nairametrics provides a detailed explanation. The regulations protect passengers in the event of flight cancellations, delays, or schedule changes, ensuring airlines follow clear rules.

For domestic flights, airlines must process refunds immediately if paid in cash or within 14 days if paid via bank transfer, cheque, travel voucher, or other agreed methods.

Passengers whose flights are canceled or disrupted can choose full reimbursement for unused portions, re-routing at the earliest opportunity, or re-routing at a later date convenient to them, subject to seat availability.

Consumers can also cancel a ticket within 24 hours of purchase, for tickets bought at least seven days before departure, and receive a full refund or hold the ticket for up to six months.

Domestic passengers may be entitled to 25% of the ticket price as compensation for involuntary cancellations or delays, unless the airline provides timely notice or proves the disruption was caused by extraordinary circumstances. Refunds and compensation can be issued in cash, bank transfers, cheques, or, with passenger agreement, travel vouchers redeemable at all airline outlets.

Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations ensures passengers are treated fairly, airlines remain accountable, and the domestic aviation industry operates under clear consumer protection standards. However, reports indicate that some domestic carriers have been falling short of these rules, telling passengers that refunds could take longer than the stipulated 14-day timeframe.