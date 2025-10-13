ipNX participated in the UNGA80 Project BRIDGE Investors Roundtable, supporting a national initiative to expand digital connectivity through an open-access fibre model.

Project BRIDGE aims to reduce internet costs, empower ISPs, and drive innovation across sectors like healthcare, education, agriculture, and mining, especially for Nigeria’s youthful population.

ipNX aligns with the Minister’s vision for smart regulation and inclusive growth, advocating for Nigeria’s leadership in AI and digital transformation across communities.

At the recently concluded Project BRIDGE Investors Roundtable during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York, ipNX’s Group Executive Director, Commercials, Mrs Bimpe Olaleye joined visionary leaders, policymakers, and investors in discussing and charting a path for the future of Nigeria’s digital economy.

Project BRIDGE, unveiled by the Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani, is a transformative initiative designed to accelerate connectivity through an open-access fibre model spanning core, metro, and middle-mile layers. This bold move will expand reach, reduce costs, empower ISPs, and create new opportunities for innovation across industries.

For ipNX, Project BRIDGE aligns directly with our mission to create possibilities for Africa to thrive through technology. With over 65% of Nigeria’s population under 30, the rising adoption of digital healthcare, the growth of online education, and the increasing role of technology in agriculture, mining, and other key sectors, connectivity has never been more crucial.

We are excited to support and align with the Minister’s vision of strengthening infrastructure, enabling smart regulation, and fostering partnerships that matter. At ipNX, we believe Nigeria should not only lead Africa in AI adoption but also deliver inclusive growth and global competitiveness powered by connectivity.

Together, with persistence and collaboration, we can build a future where technology transforms lives and communities across our dear country.