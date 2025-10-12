The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 52-year-old businessman, Ejiofor Godwin Emeka, at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) after he arrived from Bangkok, Thailand, carrying 1.4 kilograms of cocaine concealed inside his body.

Emeka, who operates boutiques in Lagos and Onitsha, Anambra State, was intercepted on Wednesday, 8 October 2025, via Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 941 following credible intelligence.

The development was disclosed in a statement by Femi Babafemi, Director, Media & Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja, on Sunday, 12 October 2025, which said a body scan confirmed the presence of illicit drugs in his private parts and stomach.

NDLEA operatives immediately recovered 58 wraps of cocaine from his trousers. He was then placed under excretion observation, during which he expelled 69 additional wraps over seven sessions, bringing the total seizure to 127 wraps of the class A drug, weighing 1.388 kilograms.

More insights

The arrest is part of a broader NDLEA crackdown on drug trafficking nationwide.

According to the statement, the agency has recently intercepted multiple shipments of methamphetamine, pentazocine, tramadol, cocaine, cannabis, and rohypnol destined for countries including the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

Many of these drugs were cleverly concealed in everyday items such as food, beverages, ceramic blocks, herbal containers, and handbags.

What you should know

The NDLEA has intensified its fight against drug trafficking, targeting both local and international networks.

In September 2025, it dismantled an international criminal group operating between Nigeria, the UK, Brazil, Australia, and the UAE, arresting three leaders after seizing a N5.3 billion cocaine consignment hidden in textiles and charms.

Other recent operations include arrests of individuals carrying large quantities of tramadol, codeine syrup, cannabis, and skunk across Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Kogi, Edo, Anambra, Niger, and Taraba states, with seizures ranging from several kilograms to hundreds of kilograms.

Between January and August 2025, the Oyo State Command reported 280 arrests and 43 convictions for drug trafficking and related offences.