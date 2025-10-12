The Federal Government has withdrawn the Abuja-bound carriageway of the Mararaba–Keffi road reconstruction project from China Harbour Engineering Company Limited over poor performance and repeated disregard for directives.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, made the announcement during an inspection of the project on Saturday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said the contractor repeatedly failed to maintain the other carriageway despite multiple interventions and added that the 43.65-kilometre dual carriageway will now be handed over to local contractors, who will handle both the inner and outer shoulders of the carriageway using concrete.

Expressing his displeasure, Umahi said, “I am disappointed with the Abuja-bound carriageway. The project was not taken away from China Harbour, but the company’s attitude has been uncooperative.

“Some contractors working on Federal roads are not in partnership with the government; they are only interested in the money.

“It took several interventions to get China Harbour to maintain the other carriageway they were not working on. Therefore, the second carriageway going to Abuja is hereby withdrawn from China Harbour.

“From tomorrow, local contractors will be mobilised to handle the inner and outer shoulders using concrete.”

The minister said contractors must keep sites free of potholes and defects and complete shoulders before laying binder or pavement. Certificates of payment had been issued despite substandard work, which Umahi called unacceptable.

He warned that contractors acting with impunity will face consequences, stressing that road user safety takes precedence over profit. Controllers and directors who fail to escalate issues within 24 hours will be recalled.

Umahi urged state authorities to monitor contractors closely and report deficiencies to prevent delays and ensure quality construction.

More insights

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, defended the cost of the ongoing Mararaba–Keffi road project, stressing that costs per kilometre cannot be generalised due to differences in construction methods and materials.

Speaking during an inspection of the dual carriageway in Nasarawa State alongside Governor Abdullahi Sule on Saturday, Umahi said the project had been increased from 43 to 45 kilometres to fully utilise the N73 billion allocated by the previous administration.

He explained that costs vary depending on whether asphalt, surface dressing, or concrete is used and include contingency and variation of price (VOP), which may not even be applied.

Umahi added that requests for cost per kilometre without considering these factors are misleading.

What you should know

As of May 2025, the Federal Government announced that 42% of work has been completed on the Mararaba–Keffi section of the Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi Dual Carriageway project. Full completion of the road is scheduled for June 2026.

The Mararaba–Keffi road is a key segment of the larger Abuja-Lafia-Makurdi-Enugu-Port Harcourt route, designed to enhance regional connectivity, reduce travel times, and stimulate economic activities across the FCT, Nasarawa, Benue, Enugu, Abia, Imo, and Rivers States.

The project spans 87.3 kilometres for both carriageways, featuring a two-way, six-lane structure aimed at reducing congestion, improving safety, and enhancing traffic flow.

Poor performance and repeated disregard for directives on the Mararaba–Keffi section could hinder the targeted June 2026 completion timeline.