Botswana has implemented a new regulation mandating that all new mining concessions allocate a 24% stake to local investors if the government opts not to exercise its ownership rights.

The directive, which came into effect on October 1, 2025, marks a major policy shift aimed at boosting citizen participation and value retention within the country’s mineral sector.

The new rule is part of amendments to Botswana’s Mines and Minerals Act, which previously allowed the government to acquire a 15% equity stake in any newly licensed mining project, with the option to negotiate higher ownership for diamond ventures.

Under the revised framework, when the government chooses not to take up its stake, private local investors will be given the opportunity to acquire the 24% ownership.

According to the Ministry of Minerals and Energy, the policy aligns with Botswana’s broader goal of ensuring that its vast mineral wealth translates into sustainable domestic growth. It also encourages companies to invest in downstream processing and establish environmental rehabilitation funds as part of their operational commitments.

What you should know

The southern African nation renowned as the world’s top diamond producer by value has been actively working to diversify its mining portfolio, attracting significant interest in copper, nickel, and coal projects in recent years.

The introduction of the 24% local ownership rule reflects a growing regional trend toward resource nationalism, as governments across Africa push for greater local participation and beneficiation in mining operations.

During parliamentary deliberations on the amendment last year, the former Minister of Mines noted that local investors could leverage support from Botswana’s domestic pension funds to finance their stakes in new concessions.

This move is expected to deepen domestic capital market activity and strengthen the role of institutional investors in the mining sector.

The government’s strategy mirrors similar approaches adopted by mineral-rich nations such as Tanzania and Zimbabwe, which have introduced local equity participation policies to ensure greater community and investor inclusion. Analysts say Botswana’s model appears more investor-friendly, offering flexibility while maintaining the state’s oversight and participation in key mining ventures.

More insights

Industry players have expressed cautious optimism, noting that while the rule enhances local ownership, its success will depend on the availability of financing options for citizens and clarity around implementation.

The Ministry of Minerals and Energy is expected to release detailed guidelines to ensure transparency in the equity allocation process and to avoid potential bottlenecks in project licensing.

With global demand for minerals critical to the green energy transition on the rise, Botswana’s latest policy underscores its ambition to balance foreign investment attraction with long-term national benefit—a move likely to redefine the structure of its mining sector in the coming decade.