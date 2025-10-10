The Zamfara State Government has announced a total revenue generation of N358.9 billion for the 2024 fiscal year, representing 82 percent performance of its approved revenue target of N437 billion.

The disclosure was made by the State Auditor-General, Abubakar Danmaliki, on Thursday in Gusau, during the official presentation of the state’s 2024 Citizens Accountability Report.

Danmaliki explained that the revenue performance reflected steady improvement in the state’s Value Added Tax (VAT), Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), and federal statutory allocations, alongside aids and grants from development partners.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Finance, Bello Auta said that the report’s presentation was the maiden edition.

He disclosed that nominated projects by citizens amounted to N105 billion, adding that the projects were properly executed and completed across the state, including those nominated by GESI (Gender Equity and Social Inclusion).

Auta noted that before the present administration in the state, Zamfara grappled with non-retirement of advances; IGR spent at source when generated and improper payment documentations.

“The aggregate revenue performance for the year was 82 per cent of the budgeted N437 billion amounting to N358.9 billion for the year,” the commissioner explained.

He noted that the revenue received was below the budget by 18 per cent and stood at N79 billion.

“The capital expenditure had a 55 per cent performance rate of the Budget of N292 billion, while the recurrent expenditure for personnel for the year was below the budget by 16 per cent,” he added.

According to him, the other recurrent expenditure was within the limit at 63 per cent respectively.

Administrative sector expended highest revenue

Auta further said that the administrative sector expended the highest proportion of recurrent expenditure, representing 74 per cent.

“While the economic sector expended the highest proportion of capital expenditure at 41 per cent in the year.

“The top 10 value projects of the state for year ended Dec. 31, 2024, being the second year of the present administration are nearing completion”, he further said.

In his remarks, Governor Dauda Lawal represented by the state Head of Service, Alhaji Yakubu Haidara, said the event was in line with his administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability and citizen participation in governance.

The governor noted that the issue of governance was not a closed-door affair but a collective responsibility, where people must feel the impact of government policies and understand how public funds are being utilised.

“As we all know, the citizens accountability and financial report provide a transparent summary of how the state’s resources are mobilised and spent to deliver services and infrastructure to the residents.

“I want to assure the good people of Zamfara that my administration will continue to keep the residents informed about the financial commitments, performance and utilisation of public funds,” Lawal said.

What you should know

In the latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) generated a combined N3.63 trillion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2024.

The data showed that Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) rose to a cumulative N10.88 trillion between 2021 and 2024.