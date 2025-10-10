Silver prices soared to $51.235 an ounce on Thursday, marking their highest level in more than four decades and reigniting investor interest in the precious metal.

The milestone comes amid a broader rally in commodities driven by concerns over inflation, fiscal instability, and weakening confidence in traditional financial systems.

The metal, which has climbed nearly 70% year-to-date, continues to outpace gold’s performance.

Broadening interest in precious metals

Analysts attribute the surge to a mix of industrial demand, geopolitical anxieties, and speculative fervor reminiscent of past silver booms.

“This rally is part of a broadening interest in precious metals, fueled by fears of an overheating equities market, fiscal pressures in the US and threats to the Federal Reserve’s independence,” noted Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd.

While silver surged, gold retreated further below the $4,000 mark, trading near $3,963 an ounce on Friday after a 1.6% drop the previous day. The decline follows a rapid four-day winning streak that pushed gold to a record $4,059.31 on Wednesday. Technical indicators suggest gold has been in overbought territory for much of the past month, prompting profit-taking among investors.

“The strong momentum that had delivered new highs day after day gave way, with some traders keen to reduce exposure from extended positions and lock in performance,” Weston added.

Tightening supply dynamics

Silver’s rally is also being fueled by tightening supply dynamics. The London silver market has seen borrowing costs spike to unprecedented levels, driven by fears of potential US tariffs and a rush to ship inventory stateside. The implied one-month lease rate, a key measure of short-term borrowing costs, surged again on Friday, reflecting the scarcity of available metal.

Industrial demand remains a key driver, with applications in solar panels and wind turbines accounting for more than half of global silver consumption. Analysts forecast demand will outstrip supply for the fifth consecutive year in 2025.

Historically, silver has seen dramatic price swings. In 1980, the Hunt brothers, Texan oil magnates, attempted to corner the market, driving prices above $50 before a crash sent them below $11. More recently, silver rallied sharply in 2011 and again in 2020, fueled by retail investors and social media campaigns like #silversqueeze.

Despite the nominal record, silver’s current high remains far below its inflation-adjusted peak from 1980, estimated to be nearly four times today’s value.

Debasement trade

Meanwhile, the broader “debasement trade”, a flight from fiat currencies into assets like Bitcoin, gold, and silver, continues to gain traction.

Spot gold dipped 0.4% to $3,963.09 in Singapore trading, while the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged down 0.1% after hitting a 10-week high. Platinum and palladium also declined, while silver advanced 2.4%.

As investors weigh inflation risks and fiscal uncertainty, silver’s resurgence underscores its enduring appeal as both a safe haven and industrial staple.

What you should know

Spot gold surged past the $4,000-per-ounce mark for the first time in history on Wednesday, as concerns over the U.S. economy, a looming government shutdown, and heightened geopolitical tensions triggered a new wave of investor demand for safe-haven assets.

The milestone marks a dramatic rise for bullion, which traded below $2,000 just two years ago, delivering returns that now outpace equities this century.

Gold prices have soared by more than 50% in 2025, fueled by global trade uncertainties, questions surrounding the Federal Reserve’s independence, and growing anxiety over U.S. fiscal stability.