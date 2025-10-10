Moniepoint Microfinance Bank’s upcoming Informal Economy Report reveals that 42% of informal sector operators in Nigeria lack savings to survive beyond one month without income, highlighting widespread financial vulnerability.

A new study by Moniepoint Microfinance Bank, a proudly Nigerian-founded and led financial institution, has revealed that 42 per cent of Nigeria’s informal sector operators do not have enough savings to survive beyond one month without income, underscoring the fragile financial position of millions of small businesses across the country.

The yet-to-be-released report has received generous support from the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, and Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN.

The findings form part of the second edition of Nigeria’s Informal Economy Report, which Moniepoint is set to officially launch on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

Nigeria’s informal economy is the backbone of the nation’s livelihood, accounting for over 80% of employment and driving the majority of economic activity. For millions of Nigerians locked out of formal employment structures, this sector is essential in serving as a bulwark against poverty.

According to Moniepoint, the Informal Economy Report is designed to provide evidence-based insights that can guide policymakers, regulators, and financial institutions in shaping interventions that strengthen and formalise informal enterprises.

“The Informal Economy Report is a robust and important study that examines the informal market more closely and curates fresh insights into its realities. We believe its key outputs will serve ecosystem players and government well in policy direction and execution,” said Babatunde Olofin, Managing Director of Moniepoint Microfinance Bank, in a statement ahead of the launch.

The event is expected to attract senior government officials, regulators, lawmakers, industry leaders, trade associations, academics, civil society, and development organisations. It will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and presentations of the study’s findings, with participants exploring strategies to create a more inclusive and sustainable economic landscape.

The Informal Economy Report 2025 follows the success of the inaugural edition, which received commendation from the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the Corporate Affairs Commission, SMEDAN, and leading business associations for providing credible data and actionable recommendations.