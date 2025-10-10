Flutterwave has relaunched The Wave Podcast to spotlight authentic stories and insights from Africa’s top innovators in tech and creative industries.

Season one features notable guests like Odun Eweniyi (PiggyVest), Fu’ad Lawal (Archivi.ng), and Ted Oladele (Mira, Chowdeck), among others.

The podcast aims to provide global and local audiences with unfiltered conversations on innovation, resilience, and leadership shaping Africa’s future, available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, has announced the relaunch of The Wave Podcast, featuring a compelling first-season lineup with innovators like Odun Eweniyi, Co-Founder & COO of PiggyVest; Fu’ad Lawal, Founder of Archivi.ng; and Ted Oladele, Founder of Mira & Lead Product Manager at Chowdeck.

The audio-led content is designed to share behind-the-scenes insights and authentic stories from the builders and thinkers driving growth across Africa’s technology and creative industries.

The Wave Podcast is returning with a focus on providing global and local stakeholders, entrepreneurs, and professionals with deep conversations that explore the “why” behind Africa’s most dynamic stories and give access to unfiltered thoughts of the wave makers on the continent.

“When we first launched The Wave Podcast, it was a short but meaningful experiment. It gave us a taste of what it feels like to share stories about the African tech ecosystem with audio content coated in humour and practical experiences.

“Today, the ecosystem has evolved significantly, and now is the perfect time to bring back the conversations we started. This will give both African and global audiences access to unfiltered thoughts of those who are continually building, scaling, and leading the creative and technology wave in the ecosystem,” said Yewande Akomolafe-Kalu, Head, Branding and Storytelling, Flutterwave.

Other compelling guest lineups featured in the first season of the podcast include Flutterwave’s AVP Public Sector Funmi Olaniyi; Kennedy Offor, Lead, Sales & Partnerships, Chowdeck; Jennifer Onwudiwe, Head of Growth, Mono; and Seye Bandele, Co-Founder and CEO, PaidHR.

The Wave Podcast will serve as a hub for authentic knowledge on the African continent, a space where global stakeholders can access not only insights on innovation but also the mindset, resilience, and boldness of the disruptors shaping Africa’s future. The first episode goes live on October 8th, 2025, and will be available across Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.