The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has strongly denied media reports claiming that it imported high-sulphur petrol into Nigeria, describing the allegations as false, malicious, and misleading.

In a statement released on Friday via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Dangote Group clarified that the cargo in question was not petrol, but rather an intermediate feedstock, a raw material used in refining processes to produce finished fuels.

“As a world-scale complex refinery, Dangote possesses a range of crude oils and intermediate feedstock, a standard global practice aimed at optimising production and quality. The cargo in question is an intermediate feedstock, not finished petrol, and will be fully refined in our units to meet Nigerian and international quality standards,” Dangote Group said.

The company further explained that as an operation based within a Free Trade Zone, the refinery refines and sells only high-quality fuels that comply fully with Nigerian regulatory requirements and international standards.

“Our export of petroleum products to the United States and Europe, among the world’s most regulated markets, underscore our adherence to global benchmarks,” the statement added.

More insights

The Dangote Group’s clarification comes amid growing speculation in the media and on social platforms over the quality of fuels imported or produced locally.

Since its commissioning, the $20 billion Dangote Refinery, located in the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos, has been viewed as a game-changer in Nigeria’s quest for energy independence.

The refinery’s management maintains that all products, whether for local consumption or export, are produced under stringent international quality controls.

What you should know

In July 2024, Aliko Dangote, the president of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) strongly refuted allegations by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency (NMDPRA), insisting its diesel is 80percent superior to those currently imported into Nigeria.

The richest man in Africa said this while showing members of the House of Representatives the company’s facilities.

“Until late last year, diesel imports into Nigeria were up to 7,000 parts per million (ppm) of Sulphur, which has been going on for many years. Our diesel is currently produced at significantly lower levels of Sulphur; as such, we find baseless the allegation that the reason for the reduction is linked to quality. What we are producing is 80 percent of what is being imported into the country,” Anthony Chiejine, the company’s spokesperson Dangote Industries Limited, said.

Dangote proved through a laboratory test before members of the House of Reps, led by Tajudeen Abbas, that the sulphur content of its diesel is within an acceptable range in Africa and better than some of the diesel currently available in the country.

The refinery’s projected capacity is 650,000 barrels per day, which is expected to transform Nigeria from an importer to a net exporter of refined petroleum products.

Construction of the refinery began in 2016, with the project involving complex engineering and massive investments. The refinery includes a petrochemical plant and a fertilizer plant, making it a significant industrial hub in the region.

The impact of the Dangote Refinery extends beyond the oil sector. It is anticipated to create thousands of jobs and stimulate economic growth in Nigeria. By producing a surplus of refined products, it aims to stabilize fuel prices and ensure a steady supply for local markets, contributing to energy security.