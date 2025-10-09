Tetracore Energy Group has expanded its Board of Directors with the appointment of Oscar Onyema, Aisha Balewa Abubakar, and Dr. Ayodele Oni, bringing strategic expertise in finance, sustainability, and energy law.

The new board members will support Tetracore’s mission to drive innovation, regulatory alignment, and investment in Africa’s energy infrastructure and clean energy transition.

This move reinforces Tetracore’s commitment to shaping Africa’s energy future through visionary leadership, sustainable development, and inclusive growth.

Tetracore Energy Group, a leading integrated midstream–downstream energy company, in Nigeria and Africa, is proud to announce the appointment of three distinguished professionals: Oscar N. Onyema OON, Aisha Balewa Abubakar, and Dr. Ayodele Oni to its Board of Directors.

They join existing board members President/CEO – Olakunle Williams, Kemi Williams, Okezie Okah-Avae, and Oladayo Williams, bringing a wealth of expertise and leadership that aligns with Tetracore’s growing ambitions.

Over the years, Tetracore has consistently demonstrated innovation and resilience across the energy value chain, from expanding natural gas infrastructure and distributing gas across Nigeria and beyond, to be the largest Gas Trading Company and auto gas distributors in the country.

The company has also pioneered hybrid renewable projects that power industries and communities, reinforcing its commitment to Africa’s sustainable energy transformation. Strengthening its board marks a strategic step toward consolidating these achievements and guiding the company’s next phase of growth.

“The energy future of Africa will be driven by strong institutions and visionary leadership,” said Olakunle Williams, President/ CEO, Tetracore Energy Group. “Welcoming our new directors represents a defining moment for Tetracore as we will continue to drive, deliver reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions across the continent.”

Meet the New Board Members

Oscar N. Onyema, OON, a renowned figure in Nigeria’s financial and capital markets, brings over 25 years of leadership experience spanning financial services, energy, and technology. As former Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (now NGX Group), he transformed the institution into a globally respected organisation through transparency, innovation, and investor confidence.

With several prestigious awards showcasing his excellence, he was given a special recognition award for Transformational Leadership in the Nigerian Capital Markets in 2018 and the Meritorious Service and Contribution to the Development of the Stock Exchange /Capital Markets in Nigeria award in 2021.

At Tetracore, Onyema’s deep expertise in capital markets and financial innovation will support the company’s next phase of growth, driving strategic partnerships and unlocking new investment opportunities across Nigeria’s energy infrastructure landscape.

Aisha Balewa Abubakar joins the board as a respected strategist and advocate for sustainable business practices. With over three decades of experience in banking and finance, she has served as a Director at the Central Bank of Nigeria (Capacity Development Department), where she spearheaded collaborations with global institutions such as the U.S. Federal Reserve, International Monetary Fund (IMF), and West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM).

Beyond her financial acumen, Balewa brings a strong understanding of corporate governance, diversity, and human capital development. She holds an MA in Human Resource Management and an Executive Certificate in Public Leadership from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University. Her appointment reinforces Tetracore’s commitment to sustainability, inclusiveness, and stakeholder trust.

Dr. Ayodele Oni, a distinguished energy lawyer and industry expert, complements the board with his exceptional technical and regulatory expertise. Recognised globally, he was ranked among the world’s leading energy lawyers in the Chambers and Partners and Legal 500. With decades of experience advising national and multinational energy firms, he combines technical insight with legal precision to ensure projects are not only innovative but also compliant and commercially viable.

At Tetracore, his vast experience will enhance the company’s technical oversight, regulatory alignment, and project delivery frameworks, particularly as it expands in gas commercialization, renewable energy, and infrastructure development.

With these appointments, Tetracore Energy Group reinforces its commitment to shaping Africa’s energy narrative through innovation, leadership, and long-term value creation. Guided by a dynamic board and strong executive management, the company remains steadfast in its mission to accelerate industrialization, expand clean energy access, and build a resilient energy ecosystem that powers growth across communities and industries.

President/CEO Olakunle Williams, Kemi Williams, Okezie Okah-Avae, Oladayo Williams, and the newly appointed directors will continue to drive Tetracore’s mission to advance industrialization, promote cleaner energy adoption, and empower communities through reliable access to power.