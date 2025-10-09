Polo Luxury was not involved in the alleged fake watch transaction and has no connection to the individuals or the so-called “Polo Wristwatch” mentioned in the reports

The company advises consumers to buy only from authorised retailers and verify authenticity through serial numbers, craftsmanship, warranty certificates, and after-sales support

As West Africa’s leading luxury retailer for over 35 years, Polo Luxury reaffirms its commitment to integrity, authenticity, and excellence in service to discerning clientele

Our attention has been drawn to reports in the digital and social media regarding a fake luxury watch transaction valued at $290,000 involving his excellency, Mr Joshua Dariye, the former Governor of Plateau State.

We would ordinarily not respond to such reports, but given the concerns expressed by friends, associates, customers and partners, we feel obligated as the leader in this sector to respond and offer the following clarifications and guiding advice to collectors, connoisseurs and other consumers interested in luxury timepieces to avoid such unpleasant circumstances as this.

We state unequivocally that Polo Luxury was never involved in the said transaction, and neither have the individuals named in the reports, Emmanuel Odogwu and Franklin Gideon (alias Kelvin), been employees of Polo, nor are we aware of any watch brand called “Polo Wristwatch.”

Polo Luxury is honoured to represent some of the world’s most prestigious watch and jewellery brands, including Rolex, Cartier, Omega, Chopard, Piaget, Bovet, IWC, Longines, Montblanc, Messika, Roberto Coin, and Pasquale Bruni, to name a few. Anyone seeking to acquire any luxury timepieces will do well to follow these guidelines to avoid falling into the hands of scammers:

Buy Only from Authorised Retailers: Always purchase from established, authorised retailers with proven record of authenticity, history, reputation, and after-sales service.

Serial and Reference Numbers: Every authentic timepiece carries unique serial numbers and reference codes that can be cross-checked digitally with the official retailer or manufacturer.

Craftsmanship and Finish: Authentic timepieces are distinguished by their weight and overall heft. Examine details such as the case, numerals, dials and finishing, which reflect the precision and artistry of genuine luxury watches.

After-Sales Care: Official retailers provide professional after-sales care, offering maintenance with original parts and services that ensure your timepiece lasts a lifetime.

Certificate of Warranty: Every genuine luxury timepiece is accompanied by a globally recognised warranty card, duly stamped by the authorised retailer.

We therefore urge luxury timepiece enthusiasts to remain vigilant and conscious of these indicators to avoid falling prey to scammers and vendors masquerading as genuine watch retailers.

As the foremost luxury goods company in West Africa, with over 35 years of service to some of the most discerning collectors across the world, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to uncompromising ethical practice, integrity, and service that goes above and beyond to delight our customers.

About Polo

Polo Luxury is Nigeria’s foremost luxury retail brand and official retailer of the world’s most prestigious timepieces, fine jewellery, and lifestyle accessories for over three decades. As the exclusive partner to globally celebrated brands such as Rolex, Cartier, Piaget, IWC, Montblanc, and Swarovski, Polo is trusted by discerning clientele for its unrivalled authenticity, craftsmanship, and service excellence.