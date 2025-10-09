Leatherback was named Banking-as-a-Service Innovator of the Year for its mission to make borderless banking accessible globally

The award celebrates Leatherback’s impact in simplifying global payments and empowering businesses and individuals with inclusive financial tools

CEO Ochevhoya Ekpete emphasized that the win validates their vision of seamless global money movement and inspires continued innovation in fintech

Leatherback has officially been named Banking-as-a-Service Innovator of the Year 2025 at the Brit Fintech Awards, celebrating our mission to make borderless banking possible for everyone, everywhere.

From simplifying global payments to empowering businesses with financial tools that break down traditional barriers, this recognition represents innovation and reflects the trust our customers place in us and the passion our team brings to building financial freedom across markets.

“We started Leatherback to solve a simple but universal challenge — moving money globally, and the belief that it shouldn’t be hard,” said Ochevhoya Ekpete, CEO of Leatherback. “Winning this award validates that vision. It reminds us that the future of finance is truly global, and we’re just getting started.”

As we celebrate this milestone, we’re even more inspired to build products that help businesses scale globally, freelancers get paid faster, and individuals send money home without borders.

This win belongs to every member of the Leatherback team, every customer who’s believed in our mission, and every partner building the future of fintech with us.

About Leatherback

Leatherback is a fintech platform designed for businesses and individuals who live and work across borders. By combining technology, infrastructure, and financial expertise, Leatherback enables users to transact globally in multiple currencies — faster, simpler, and without barriers.

Click here to get started with Leatherback.