The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 485.2 points to close the trading session of October 9, 2025, in positive territory at 146,204.3 points.

This represents a 0.33% increase from 145,719.1 points in the previous session, pushing the year-to-date performance to an impressive 42.05%, even as trading volume slowed.

Market activity eased, with a total of 346.9 million shares traded, down from 525.6 million recorded the previous day.

However, market capitalization mirrored the bullish sentiment, rising to N92.7 trillion across 24,691 deals, firmly holding above the N92 trillion mark.

On the gainers’ chart, EUNISELL and CAVERTON hit the daily 10.00% limit, leading the market’s top performers.

Conversely, FTNCOCOA shed 6.67%, while TANTALIZER declined 3.35%, emerging as the day’s major laggards.

Among the most actively traded stocks were FIDELITY BANK and DANGOTE CEMENT, which accounted for a significant portion of market turnover.

DANGOTE CEMENT also dominated the value chart, recording trades worth N11 billion.

Market summary

Current ASI: 146,204.3

Previous ASI: 145,719.1

Day Change: +0.33%

Year-to-Date Performance: +42.05%

Volume Traded: 346.9 million shares

Market Cap: N92.79 trillion.

Top 5 gainers

EUNISELL: Up 10.00% to N44.00

CAVERTON: Up 10.00% to N6.93

SUNUASSUR: Up 9.90% to N5.77

IMG: Up 9.10% to N35.95

MECURE: Up 8.81% to N28.40

Top 5 losers

FTNCOCOA: Down 6.67% to N5.60

TANTALIZER: Down 3.35% to N2.31

FIDELITYBK: Down 2.38% to N20.50

PZ: Down 2.18% to N38.15

VERITASKAP: Down 1.90% to N2.06

Trading volume

Market activity moderated, with a total of 346.9 million shares traded, down from 525.6 million in the previous session.

FIDELITYBK led the pack with 42 million shares, followed by DANGCEM with 20.9 million.

STERLINGNG ranked third with 19.8 million shares, while JAIZBANK and CHAMS completed the top five with 19.4 million and 17.6 million shares, respectively

Trading value

In terms of value, DANGCEM dominated the chart with trades worth N11 billion.

NESTLE followed with N5.09 billion, while MTNN recorded N4.93 billion.

ARADEL posted N1 billion, and FIDELITYBK rounded out the list with N861.5 million.

SWOOT & FUGAZ Performance

Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira (SWOOTs) ended the session on a mixed note.

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES gained 2.19%, DANGOTE CEMENT added 1.89%, NIGERIAN BREWERIES rose 1.10%, STANBIC IBTC climbed 0.93%, LAFARGE AFRICA advanced 0.7%, and MTNN inched up 0.02%.

On the downside, BUA CEMENT slipped 0.63%.

FUGAZ:

Among the tier-one banks, performance was largely positive.

GTCO gained 1.06%, FIRSTHOLDCO rose 0.32%, and ZENITH BANK appreciated 0.29%.

ACCESSCORP declined 0.76%, while UBA shed 0.35%.

Market outlook

The Nigerian All-Share Index has firmly re-established its bullish momentum, reclaiming and surpassing the 145,000 and 146,000 levels.

Sustained gains in mid- and large-cap stocks are expected to further reinforce the rally in the near term.