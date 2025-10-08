The Federal Government has announced plans to introduce a bonding framework for Nigerians sponsored on government-funded scholarships abroad to ensure beneficiaries return home and contribute to national development after completing their studies.

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Mr. Sonny Echono, during the maiden edition of the TETFund National Town Hall Meeting held on Wednesday in Abuja.

Echono said the initiative was part of the government’s broader strategy to curb the increasing loss of skilled manpower to other countries. He explained that President Bola Tinubu had directed the relevant ministries and agencies to design a policy that ensures beneficiaries of government-funded training programmes return to serve the country.

“Mr President complained that so many of the people we send abroad for studies do not return, and he felt it was unfair. He has therefore instructed that we must put measures in place, not to stop training abroad entirely, but to ensure that those who go are properly bonded and return to contribute their knowledge to national development,” he said

The TETFund boss described the current trend of students failing to return home as a major setback for national growth, stressing that the new framework would help protect the country’s investment in human capital.

He further explained that the government plans to identify priority sectors where Nigeria needs to compete globally and ensure that scholars trained in those fields return to apply their expertise locally.

“When we train people, they must come back to put their knowledge to use here and help build our economy,” Echono added.

Reforms in education

Echono also highlighted several policy measures under President Tinubu’s administration aimed at strengthening the education sector. Among them is the decision to increase the education tax from 2.5% to 3%, a move the President has firmly upheld despite calls to reverse it.

“The President has consistently shown that education lies at the heart of his Renewed Hope Agenda. His decision to raise and maintain the education tax at 3 per cent, in spite pressures to reduce it, is a reflection of his deep belief in education as the foundation for national transformation,” he said.

The TETFund chief noted that part of the Fund’s major interventions includes the construction of new student hostels under the Renewed Hope Initiative, with two new facilities in Akwa Ibom expected to be commissioned before the end of the year.

He added that a campus transportation scheme using electric vehicles is also being introduced to promote sustainability and ease mobility within tertiary institutions.

Echono emphasised that President Tinubu’s compassion for Nigerian youth is reflected in the National Student Loan Scheme, a flagship initiative designed to ensure that no student is denied higher education due to financial hardship. Under the programme, repayment begins only after beneficiaries secure gainful employment.

What you should know

The Federal Government’s plan to introduce a return-home bond for Nigerians studying abroad under government sponsorship comes after repeated concerns about beneficiaries refusing to return upon completing their programs.

According to the Sonny Echono, more than 137 scholars sponsored by the fund have absconded after completing their studies abroad. This figure was drawn from a preliminary review of about 40 institutions, indicating a wider systemic problem.

Echono told lawmakers during an appearance before the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating the alleged mismanagement of N2.3 trillion education tax that the trend had become a major crisis.

He explained that while Nigerians are free to pursue opportunities abroad, it is unacceptable for beneficiaries of taxpayer-funded scholarships to abandon their obligations and fail to return to serve the country.