Agusto & Co., Nigeria’s foremost rating agency, has upgraded Emerging Africa Asset Management Limited (EAAML),to an A-(IM) rating, affirming its excellence in investment management, governance, and risk oversight.

The recognition places EAAML firmly among the top asset management firms in Nigeria, showcasing its operational resilience, structured investment processes, and commitment to delivering consistent value to investors.

This milestone comes after Vanguard listed Emerging Africa among the top five trusted asset management firms driving wealth creation in Nigeria.

The A-(IM) rating underscores EAAML’s strong risk management framework, experienced decision-making committees, and adherence to regulatory requirements. It also reflects the company’s ability to navigate Nigeria’s evolving macroeconomic landscape while safeguarding clients’ wealth.

A Growing Asset Management Footprint

Emerging Africa Asset Management, a subsidiary of Emerging Africa Group, provides a broad suite of investment solutions, including portfolio management, wealth advisory, and mutual funds such as the Money Market Fund, Balanced Diversity Fund, Head-Start Fund, Gibeon Investment Fund, and Halal Fund. With a growing client base across institutional and individual investors, the firm has steadily reinforced its reputation as a trusted partner in long-term wealth creation.

This latest recognition adds to the firm’s milestones in 2025, which include expanding product offerings, deepening investor education, and driving financial inclusion through innovative asset management solutions. By focusing on both performance and impact, EAAML continues to position itself as a forward-looking asset management firm in Nigeria dedicated to helping clients build sustainable wealth.

Commitment to Excellence

Speaking on the achievement, the Ag. CEO of EAAML, Abiola Oyekunle, noted that the rating is not only a testament to its internal systems and processes but also to the collective efforts of its people and stakeholders. “This rating affirms our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering superior value to clients, even in a challenging economic environment,” she stated.

As one of the fast-rising players in Nigeria’s financial sector, Emerging Africa Asset Management Limited remains focused on growth, collaboration, and delivering trusted investment solutions that align with both client goals and the country’s broader economic aspirations.

