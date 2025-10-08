Nigeria’s electricity distribution companies (DisCos) installed a total of 225,631 meters in the second quarter of 2025, marking a 20.55% increase compared to the 187,161 meters installed in the first quarter of the year.

This was contained in the newly released Second Quarter 2025 Report by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

According to the report, of the total meters installed, 147,823 units (65.52%) were deployed under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) framework, 65,315 meters under the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) scheme, 12,259 meters through the Vendor Financed framework, and 234 meters were installed under the DisCo Financed scheme.

Despite this progress, NERC noted that as of June 2025, only 6,422,933 out of the 11,821,194 active registered customers in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) had been metered. This translates to a national metering rate of 54.33%, leaving nearly half of electricity consumers still unmetered and subject to estimated billing.

To cushion the impact on unmetered customers, the Commission said it has continued to enforce the monthly energy cap policy, which limits the amount of energy that can be billed to unmetered customers.

“This sets the maximum amount of energy that may be billed to an unmetered customer for the respective month based on gross energy received by the DisCo and consumption by metered customers on their respective feeders,” NERC said.

More insights

The report further highlighted a decline in customer complaints received across all DisCo Customer Complaints Units (CCUs). A total of 227,267 complaints were recorded in Q2 2025, representing a 10.67% decrease from the 254,404 complaints lodged in the previous quarter.

However, only 1,129 out of 2,474 complaints received at NERC’s Central Complaint Unit (CCU) were resolved — a resolution rate of 45.63%, which the regulator described as unsatisfactory. The majority of complaints, NERC said, were related to metering, billing, and service interruptions, consistent with previous trends.

The Commission added that two Forum Offices were shut down during the quarter, reducing the number of active offices to 24 from 26 at the end of Q1 2025. A total of 1,418 appeals were active during the quarter — 1,040 new appeals and 378 pending from the previous quarter. The forum panels conducted 41 sittings and resolved 958 appeals, achieving a 67.56% resolution rate, which was 6.54 percentage points lower than the 74.10% recorded in Q1 2025.

What you should know

In April, NERC penalised eight DisCos – including Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Ikeja Electric (IKEDC), Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC), Kaduna Electric, Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), and Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) – for failing to adhere to the monthly energy caps imposed on estimated billing for unmetered customers.

The Commission imposed a combined fine of over N628 million on the eight DisCos. In addition to the monetary penalties, NERC directed each company to provide credit adjustments to all affected customers.

The NERC’s decision to impose the fine of N628 million on DisCos for violating the estimated billing cap sparked mixed reactions among electricity consumers and power sector experts.