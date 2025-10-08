The Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, of the Nigeria Customs Service has reported the seizure of contraband goods valued at more than N1.2 billion within six weeks.

Comptroller Mohammed Shu’aibu, who disclosed this during a media briefing in Lagos on Tuesday, said the seizures reflected the unit’s heightened vigilance and enforcement activities across the South-West region.

According to him, the total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the confiscated items stood at N1.188 billion, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He revealed that officers intercepted 5,015 bags of foreign rice equivalent to eight trailer loads alongside 15 assorted used vehicles, 143 bales of used clothing, two jumbo sacks of used shoes, and one sack of assorted worn apparel.

“The Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Nigeria Customs Service, has intensified its anti-smuggling operations, seizing contraband valued at over N1.2 billion in six weeks.

“The Controller, Comptroller Mohammed Shu’aibu, disclosed this during a media briefing in Lagos on Tuesday, highlighting the unit’s increased vigilance across the South-West,” the NAN report read in part.

It added, “According to him, the total Duty Paid Value of the seized goods stood at N1.188 billion, underscoring the magnitude of the operations.”

The unit also confiscated 390 bottles of codeine, 310 packs of foreign-branded drugs, 19 cards of tramadol, and 210 used tyres.

Shu’aibu added that a 20-foot container with the number ONEU 2419369 FTC, containing 752 cartons of calcium lactate, was seized for false declaration. Other intercepted items included 640 parcels of cannabis sativa weighing 431.8 kilogrammes and 460 jerrycans of petrol amounting to 11,500 litres.

He said four suspects were arrested in connection with the seizures and had been handed over to relevant agencies for investigation and prosecution. The unit also recovered N39.2 million through demand notices issued against importers for under-valuation between September 1 and October 7.

More insights

Shu’aibu reaffirmed the command’s commitment to supporting legitimate trade while maintaining strict enforcement of customs regulations. He noted that the unit’s operations were aimed at curbing smuggling and upholding the 2016 federal government ban on the importation of foreign parboiled rice through land borders.

The seized drugs and narcotics were then handed to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and disposal.

The report further noted that NAFDAC Chief Regulatory Officer, Mr. Taiwo Kareem, commended the Customs Service for its vigilance, disclosing that the intercepted pharmaceuticals had expired between 2001 and 2023.

He cautioned Nigerians against purchasing medicines from roadside chemists, stressing the dangers of consuming expired or counterfeit drugs.

Similarly, the Deputy Commander of Narcotics, NDLEA, Mr. Nasir Bungudu, lauded the collaboration between the agencies and pledged continued partnership in the fight against drug trafficking and related offences.

Shu’aibu, meanwhile, warned smugglers to desist from illegal trade or face severe sanctions, commending Comptroller-General Bashir Adeniyi for his leadership in strengthening border enforcement operations across the region.