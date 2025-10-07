JustMarkets named Best Global Broker at the Jordan Financial Expo 2025, recognizing its innovation and client-focused trading solutions

The company showcased its advanced trading app, Islamic accounts, and competitive leverage options to MENA investors

With over 13 years of experience and presence in 160+ countries, JustMarkets continues to lead in transparency, education, and global trading innovation

Global multi-asset broker JustMarkets has been awarded the prestigious title of “Best Global Broker” at the Jordan Financial Expo 2025 (JFEX), one of the MENA region’s most influential financial and fintech events.

This award recognizes brokers that deliver innovative solutions, cutting-edge platforms, and efficient services that empower clients to achieve greater success in financial markets.

For JustMarkets, the honor highlights its consistent ability to adapt to global trends, expand its product offerings, and lead in technological innovation and educational processes in online trading.

JustMarkets Representative on One More Award

“Being recognized as the ‘Best Global Broker’ at JFEX 2025 is a proud moment for us. It validates our commitment to creating smarter, more accessible trading solutions for clients across the MENA region and beyond. This award is dedicated to our clients, whose trust inspires us to continue breaking barriers in the industry.”

That’s how the Business Development Manager at JustMarkets commented on receiving the award on behalf of the company.

At the Heart of JFEX 2025

Held in Amman, JFEX 2025 brought together brokers, investors, fintech innovators, and regulators from across the Middle East and North Africa. Over the course of two days, participants explored the latest financial technologies, discussed regulatory frameworks, and shared insights on the future of the region’s investment landscape.

As a key exhibitor, JustMarkets showcased its expanding suite of products, including the JustMarkets Trading App, swap-free Islamic accounts, and competitive trading conditions with leverage of up to 1:3000. The company also emphasized its focus on transparency and innovative services, which continue to resonate strongly with traders in the MENA region.

Building the Future of Online Trading

Winning the “Best Global Broker 2025” award reflects JustMarkets mission to create a convenient and transparent trading environment where everyone can reach their full investment potential. With over 13 years of industry experience, regulation from the FSC Mauritius, FSA Seychelles, and the South African FSCA, and clients in more than 160 countries, JustMarkets is committed to shaping the future of online trading through innovation, education, and client trust.

About JustMarkets:

JustMarkets is a globally recognized multi-asset broker providing reliable and transparent trading services since 2012. The company has earned over 50 industry awards, highlighting its excellence in the financial sector. JustMarkets offers a diverse array of trading instruments, including CFD on Forex, stocks, commodities, indices, metals, energies, and cryptocurrencies, serving clients in over 160 countries.